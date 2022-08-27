Brentford vs Everton: US TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Bees will hope they don't get stuck against the Toffees - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season continues this weekend as Brentford welcome Everton to face them at the Gtech Community Stadium. Thomas Frank's hosts have had a solid start to the new campaign with a win, a draw and a loss, while Frank Lamaprd's visitors have gleaned only a single point to date.

That suggests the Toffees could be in for a sticky situation with another relegation battle on their hands, but if they can avoid being stung by the Bees, the Merseyside outfit might be able to kick-start their campaign with the Bank Holiday approaching.

Games Brentford vs Everton Date Aug 27, 2022 Times 10:00am ET, 7:00am PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position Brentford roster Goalkeepers Raya, Strakosha, Cox Defenders Hickey, Henry, Goode, Pinnock, Mee, Jansson, Ajer, Sørensen, Roerslev, Stevens Midfielders Nørgaard, Jensen, Onyeka, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Damsgaard, Baptiste, Janelt, Bidstrup Forwards Canós, Wissa, Toney, Mbeumo, Dervişoğlu, Lewis-Potter

Two weeks on from their demolition job against Manchester United, and Brentford have since picked up a first loss of the term in a five-goal thriller against Fulham.

A cup win over Colchester has got them back to winning ways however, and they'll be brimming with confidence that they can take an Everton side prone to struggles going forwards.

Predicted Brentford starting XI: Raya; Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Dasilva; Mbuemo, Toney, Wissa.

Position Everton roster Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan Defenders Tarkowski, Patterson, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Nkounkou, Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Vinagre, Coady Midfielders Allan, Onana, Doucoure, Alli, Gomes, Gbamin, Davies Forwards McNeil, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon, Gray, Townsend, Iwobi, Rondon

A first win of the season is under Frank Lampard's belt - even if it was in knockout football against a Fleetwood side up the road with less mettle in them than their Premier League foes.

Now, they must turn their attention back towards picking up a first win of the top-flight campaign proper - but they will likely find the going tough on the road against the Bees.

Predicted Everton starting XI: Pickford; Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski; Patterson, Iwobi, Onana, Mykolenko; McNeil, Gordon, Gray.

Last five results

Brentford results Everton results Colchester 0-2 Brentford (Aug 23) Fleetwood 0-1 Everton (Aug 23) Fulham 3-2 Brentford (Aug 20) Everton 1-1 Forest (Aug 20) Brentford 4-0 Man Utd (Aug 13) Villa 2-1 Everton (Aug 13) Leicetser 2-2 Brentford (Aug 7) Everton 0-1 Chelsea (Aug 6) Brentford 1-0 Real Betis (Jul 30) Everton 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv (Jul 29)

Head-to-head