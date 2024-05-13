How to watch today’s Atlanta Braves vs Chicago Cubs MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

Like Bally Sports, the New England Sports Network have launched their own direct-to-consumer service especially for local Boston fans with extensive Red Sox coverage.

Bally Sports+ offer their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, available for Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers and Rays fans .

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

Like Bally Sports, the New England Sports Network have launched their own direct-to-consumer service especially for local Boston fans with extensive Red Sox coverage.

Bally Sports+ offer their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, available for Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers and Rays fans .

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

Like Bally Sports, the New England Sports Network have launched their own direct-to-consumer service especially for local Boston fans with extensive Red Sox coverage.

Bally Sports+ offer their own direct-to-consumer streaming service, available for Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Brewers and Rays fans .

DirecTV Stream offers access to the majority of local MLB markets. They do not have local access for: Phillies, Blue Jays.

Two teams looking to get back on track as potential playoff contenders will square off as the Atlanta Braves (24-13, 2nd NL East) host the Chicago Cubs (24-17, 2nd NL Central) on Game One of their three-game MLB series Truist Park on Monday.

Chicago are only 1/2 a game behind the Brewers for the top spot in the NL Central, while the Braves are behind the Phillies in the NL East.

The Cubs escaped with a narrow 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in their latest contest in 10 innings. Atlanta fell 4-3 to the New York Mets in a heartbreaking fashion, giving up two runs in the bottom of the ninth to end up as the losing side.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this MLB game, including how to watch, team news, starting pitchers, key performers and head-to-head results.

Atlanta Braves vs Chicago Cubs: Date and First-Pitch Time

The MLB clash between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs takes place on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET/ 4:20 pm PT at Truist Park, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Monday, May 13, 2024 Time 7:20 pm ET/ 4:20 pm PT Venue Truist Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Chicago Cubs online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB match between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs live on MLB.tv. Marquee Sports Network (MARQ, Channel 664) and Bally Sports South (MASN, Channel 646) will broadcast the game for the local fans.

If you have already cut the cord, the best way to stream the game is through FuboTV, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Atlanta Braves vs Chicago Cubs Team News

Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves are coping with a string of injuries ahead of their three-game series against the Cubs. Tyler Matzek, Pierce Johnson, and Spencer Strider have been placed on the 15-day Injured List (IL) due to arm-related issues, with Matzek nursing unspecified ailments, Johnson battling elbow inflammation, and Strider coping with a right elbow strain.

Additionally, Sean Murphy's apparent oblique strain has landed him on the 10-day IL. Angel Perdomo remains on the 60-day IL as he continues his recovery.

Reynaldo Lopez, who was the biggest free agency signing for the Braves on a three-year $30 million deal, has had a fantastic start to the 2024 season with a 1.53 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in four starts.

Marcell Ozuna has accumulated a team-high batting average of .326, and leads the Braves in home runs (12) and RBIs (40). Travis d'rnaud is the leader in home runs with five, as he is playing catcher in place of the injured Sean Murphy.

Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are facing a significant injury crisis with multiple players sidelined. Yency Almonte has been placed on the 15-day Injured List (IL) due to a shoulder injury, joining fellow pitchers Daniel Palencia, Jordan Wicks, and Drew Smyly, who are also on the 15-day IL with various ailments. Additionally, Dansby Swanson finds himself on the 10-day IL.

They are further hampered by long-term absences, with Julian Merryweather and Caleb Kilian on the 60-day IL due to shoulder strains.

Left-hander Shota Imanaga has been one of the best pitchers in MLB this season. He's at the top of the Rookie of the Year award list.

He is 5-0 with a commanding 1.08 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and 43 strikeouts to just five walks through seven starts this season.

The Cubs are 7-0 in games Imanaga has started this season. If Imanaga can continue being the pitcher he is, the Cubs are in pole position to win this game on the road.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Atlanta Braves and the Chicago Cubs: