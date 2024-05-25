How to watch today's San Antonio Brahmas vs Birmingham Stallions UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the UFL matchup between the San Antonio Brahmas and the Birmingham Stallions.

The San Antonio Brahmas host the Birmingham Stallions in a high-voltage UFL matchup on May 25, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET.

The Stallions dominated the Houston Roughnecks 35–28 in their most recent game, and the Brahmas defeated the Renegades 20–15.

The Stallions have been very good this season. They score an average of 29.5 points per game, 13.1 points more than the Brahmas give up.

The Brahmas have scored 20.3 points per game on average, about the same as the 17.9 points the Stallions have given up.

San Antonio's defense has held opponents to an average of 87.8 yards per game, 57.8 yards less than Birmingham's amazing average of 145.6 yards per game.

Birmingham, on the other hand, has been tough on the ground, giving up only 63.9 yards per game compared to San Antonio's 97.4 yards per game.

San Antonio Brahmas vs Birmingham Stallions: Date and Start Time

The thrilling UFL matchup between the San Antonio Brahmas and the Birmingham Stallions will take place on May 25, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET, at Alamodome, in San Antonio, TX, USA.

Date 25 May 2024 Time 3:00 pm ET Venue Alamodome Location San Antonio, TX

How to watch San Antonio Brahmas vs Birmingham Stallions online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic UFL matchup between the San Antonio Brahmas and the Birmingham Stallions live on ABC TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

San Antonio Brahmas Team News

John Lovett has averaged 52.8 yards per game while running for 422 yards and five touchdowns in eight games.

Kirklin has averaged 52.6 yards per game over the same number of games, making 45 grabs for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

San Antonio Brahmas Previous UFL Games

Here's the result of the last five UFL matchups played by the San Antonio Brahmas:

Date Results Opponents 19 May 2024 W (20-15) Arlington 12 May 2024 W (15-12) Houston 05 May 2024 L (18-12) DC 27 April 2024 W (25-15) Arlington 20 April 2024 W (19-9) Michigan

Birmingham Stallions Team News

Adrian Martinez has led the Stallions' offense in eight games with 1,374 passing yards at an average of 171.8 yards per game, two interceptions, 13 touchdowns, and a 60.4% completion percentage.

For eight games, Ricky Person Jr. has accumulated 296 running yards and six touchdowns.

Birmingham Stallion Previous UFL Games

Here's the result of the last five UFL matchups played by the Birmingham Stallions: