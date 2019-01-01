Bennacer vows to 'give his all' for AC Milan

The Algeria midfielder is raring to begin a new challenge with the Rossoneri in the Italian top-flight

New signing Ismael Bennacer has expressed his readiness to fight for the club and admitted he could not resist a move to the San Siro Stadium.

On Sunday, Bennacer joined Marco Giampaolo's side on a five-year deal from league rivals .

The 21-year-old caught the attention of the Milan outfit after his impressive debut campaign in the Italian top-flight last season, where he notched five assists in 37 league outings.

Although he is missing from the team's pre-season training camp in Cardiff, Bennacer, who is still on break, is buzzing about his environment.

"I’m very happy to be here and to be part of this glorious club,” Bennacer told Milan TV.

“I don’t know what to say, except that I’m enthusiastic and honoured to be here.

“Milan are one of the most glorious clubs in the world for their history. When Milan call, you can’t say ‘no’. You just have to go there!

“I remained patient, trained a lot and now everything is beautiful. I’m very happy. To the fans I say, ‘Forza Milan, we’re a great team!’

“I’ll give my all, I can’t wait to get started and I’ll make sure I’m 200 percent ready!”

Bennacer had an outstanding summer at the 2019 and helped to win the continental showpiece for the first time since 1990.

His fine performances earned him the Player of the Tournament award in Egypt, a feat he didn't foresee.

“I didn’t expect all this success because three years ago I wasn’t playing for my national team. It is incredible and I'm very happy" he added.