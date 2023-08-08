Barcelona vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Joan Gamper Trophy final

How to watch the Trofeo Joan Gamper match between Barcelona and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Barcelona will take on Tottenham in their attempt to win the Joan Gamper Trophy on Tuesday at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys.

Barcelona won La Liga, beating competition from Real Madrid and Tottenham finished eighth in the Premier League last season. Both teams have made significant signings in the summer transfer window, with Barcelona bringing in Ilkay Gundogan and Tottenham signing James Maddison.

Tottenham will be looking to make a statement with a win against Barcelona. They have a good mix of youth and experience in their team, and they will be hoping that Harry Kane, who has been tipped to depart the club soon, continues to add to his pre-season tally after scoring four times in a friendly match against Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday.

This match is sure to be a close one, and it could go either way. It will be a great opportunity for both teams to test themselves against each other ahead of the start of the new season.

Barcelona vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: August 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm EDT Venue: Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys

The game between Barcelona and Tottenham will be played at the Estadi Olímpic Lluis Companys on Tuesday. Kick-off is at 2 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Barcelona vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The Barcelona vs Tottenham fixture will be shown live on FOX Deportes and fuboTV. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Barcelona team news

Ilkay Gundogan's availability is uncertain as he recuperates from an adductor issue, having been absent in the friendly against Milan. Another new signing, Inigo Martinez, is in the process of recovering from a foot injury and might not be ready for the start of the season.

Barcelona's boss Xavi will also be without Gavi and Andreas Christensen, who are on the road to recovery from their injuries.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Garcia, Balde; Pedri, Romeu, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Alonso, Roberto, Kounde, Eric, Balde, J. Araujo, Dest, Lenglet, Faye, Valle Midfielders: Gavi, Pedri, Kessie, De Jong, Romeu, Casado, Lopez, Garrido Forwards: Lewandowski, Dembele, Fati, Ferran, Raphinha, Abde, Yamal

Tottenham team news

Postecoglou is contending with the absence of a number of players dealing with injuries. Ryan Sessegnon, Rodrigo Bentancur and Bryan Gil and Richarlison were unavailable due to injuries so far.

Nevertheless, there is optimism that Richarlison will recover in time for the journey to Spain.

Tottenham predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Dier, Sanchez, Reguilon; Skipp, Bissouma, Lo Celso; Solomon, Richarlison, Perisic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Lloris, Forster, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Dier, Sanchez, Rodon, Tanganga, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Reguilon, Porro, Royal, Spence Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Bissouma, Sarr, Perisic, Maddison, Lo Celso, Son, Solomon, Kulusevski Forwards: Kane, Richarlison

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition December 2018 Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham Champions League October 2018 Tottenham 2-4 Barcelona Champions League July 2018 Barcelona 2-2 Tottenham International Champions Cup July 2009 Tottenham 1-1 Barcelona Friendly

