How to watch today's Baltimore Orioles vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Everything you need to know on today's MLB game between the Baltimore Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers.

The Milwaukee Brewers (8-3, 1st in the NL Central) will face the Baltimore Orioles (7-4, 2nd in the AL East) in an interleague series beginning on Friday.

The Brewers find themselves at the top of the NL Central and have not lost a series yet this season. They swept aside the Mets, split with the Twins, then took 2-1 series victories against the Mariners and Reds.

The Orioles, meanwhile, finished up a road series with the Red Sox with a clean sweep on Thursday night, winning all three games, including their most recent game, where they won 4-9.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Orioles vs Brewers game.

Baltimore Orioles vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date & First Pitch Time

Baltimore Orioles welcome the Milwaukee Brewers to the Oriole Park situated at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland. The two sides will lock horns on Friday, April 12, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:05 pm ET / 4:05 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Milwaukee Brewers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Orioles and Brewers on Apple TV+, which also offers an MLB Daily Recap.

Plans for Apple TV+ start at $9.99/ month and is a no-brainer for MLB and general sports fans.

Baltimore Orioles vs Milwaukee Brewers Team News and Injury Reports

Baltimore Orioles

First baseman Ryan Mountcastle has been the most prolific batter at the plate for the Orioles, leading the side with 13 hits and eight RBIs while batting fifth.

Shortstop Gunnar Henderson is their leadoff hitter and is batting .233 with 10 hits and six RBIs. Right fielder Anthony Santander leads the team in RBIs with 11 and also has two home runs from the third spot in the lineup. Catcher Adley Rutschman has 12 hits and six RBIs.

Tyler Wells is a 29-year-old right-hander making his third time in the rotation. He has allowed three earned runs in both of his games, resulting in a 4.76 ERA. He has ten strikeouts to just two walks and has also given up two home runs.

Milwaukee Brewers

In their most recent game, Christian Yelich and Blake Perkins each hit home runs on their way to a 7-2 win over Cincinnati. Yelich has been dominant at the plate this season, recently hitting his team-high fifth home run. He has been stepping in as DH and batting third, totaling 11 RBIs and hitting .316 at the plate. Four other Brewers have hit two homers.

The catcher, William Contreras, leads the club in hits with 16 and two home runs and is averaging .364 while batting second in the lineup. Brice Turang has been hitting the ball well; the second baseman bats last in the lineup but is second on the roster with 13 hits this season. Sal Frelick, a promising 23-year-old outfielder, has 11 hits this season and has been filling fifth place.

Freddy Peralta is a 27-year-old righty who will hit the mound for his third appearance this season. He has a 1-0 record, and the Brewers won both games he started this season. He has 15 strikeouts to just two walks on the year and has a 3.09 ERA. He has only given up one home run over 11.2 innings so far.

Recent results

Baltimore Orioles

Date Opponent Result 11 April 2024 Red Sox (Away) (W) 4-9 10 April 2024 Red Sox (Away) (W) 5-7 9 April 2024 Red Sox (Away) (W) 1-7 7 April 2024 Pirates (Home) (L) 3-2 6 April 2024 Pirates (Home) (L) 5-4

Milwaukee Brewers