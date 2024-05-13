How to watch today's Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars.

The Dallas Stars will look to take a commanding 3-1 advantage when they take on the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at Ball Arena for Game 5 of their best-of-seven NHL Playoffs second-round series.

The Stars defeated the Avalanche 4-1 in Game 3 to lead the series 2-1. They have racked up incredible momentum with back-to-back wins in this series heading into game four, and they will give it their all on Monday night in an attempt to push their division opponent to the verge of elimination.

As for the Avalanche, they have given Dallas run for their money thus far in this series, but have been a little sluggish in Game 2 and Game 3, and they will now look to take this series back on the road knot at two games apiece.

Will the Stars take a controlling 3-1 lead or can Colorado even things up heading back to the Lone Star State?

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Date & Puck-Drop time

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Monday, May 13, 2024 Time 10:00pm ET/ 7:00pm PT Arena Pepsi Center Location Denver, Colorado

The NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 between the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars takes place at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, on Monday, May 13, 2024. The game will begin at 10:00pm ET/ 7:00pm PT.

How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Colorado Avalanche vs. Dallas Stars NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN.

Colorado Avalanche vs Dallas Stars Team News & Key Leaders

Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche will be without Jonathan Drouin (lower body), while defenseman Devon Toews (undisclosed) is questionable. RW Logan O'Connor (hip) and LW Gabriel Landeskog (knee) are both out for the season.

Colorado fell flat at home in Game 3 and they were unable to mount the kind of comeback that we saw in the first two games of the series. The hosts put a lacklustre offensive performance last time out, as they managed only one goal, from Mikko Rantanen, and lost 4-1 to fall to 1-2 in the series.

Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 19 saves for the Avalanche, who had a 29-23 advantage in shots on goal, in the defeat. He will be the likely starter between the pipes again on Monday.

Dallas Stars

Jani Hakanpaa (lower body) and Mason Marchment (undisclosed) have been ruled out of this match.

The Stars are one of the most well-balanced sides left in the playoffs, and even against the potent offense of Colorado, they have managed to keep them at bay. On the road so far in the playoffs, Dallas have put together a 3-1 record with just seven goals allowed in those four games.

The young trio of Wyatt Johnston, Jason Robertson, and Miro Heiskanen has led the way for Dallas in the playoffs thus far, while Oettinger has performed admirably in goal with a 2.12 GAA and a.919 save percentage. Last time out, Oettinger stole the show, allowing just one goal on 29 shots while Tyler Seguin brace led the way to a 4-1 victory.

Head-to-Head Record