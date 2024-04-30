How to watch today's Houston Astros vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the Houston Astros and the Cleveland Guardians, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage MLB clash between the Houston Astros and the Cleveland Guardians takes place on April 30, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET.

The Houston Astros have a 9-19 record overall and a 4-9 record at home. They have a strong batting average of .264, scoring 122 runs.

The Cleveland Guardians have an impressive 19-9 record, including 11-5 on the road. They also have a .250 batting average, scoring 143 runs.

Houston Astros vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Houston Astros will square off against the Cleveland Guardians on 30 April 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Texas.

Date April 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:10 pm ET / 5:10 pm PT Arena Minute Maid Park Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Astros vs Cleveland Guardians Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Houston Astros and the Cleveland Guardians on Fubo TV and MLB.TV.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Houston Astros vs Cleveland Guardians Team News

Houston Astros Team News

Key players Dixon Machado and Zach Dezenzo are on the 7-day injury list (IL).

27-year-old starting pitcher Cristian Javier is on the 15-day IL.

Cleveland Guardians Team News

Key player Nic Enright is day-to-day after recently returning to the team from an injury.

Eli Morgan is on the 15-Day IL while George Valera is also sidelined.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Houston Astros and the Cleveland Guardians in MLB matchups: