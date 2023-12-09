Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The onus is on Arsenal to pull ahead of the chasing pack in the Premier League as the Gunners make the trip to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side can help themselves with a fifth straight league win after last edging Luton Town 4-3 in a midweek fixture. Amid their winning run of six games, Arsenal defeated Lens 6-0 to ensure that they finish atop Group B in the Champions League.

On the other hand, Unai Emery now has more points than Pep Guardiola after the Villains outplayed champions Manchester City 1-0 last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aston Villa vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET Venue: Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET on December 9 in the United States (US).

How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on Fubo, Sling TV, Peacock, Telemundo and NBC in the US.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Leon Bailey is a doubt after he appeared uncomfortable in the City win, but Emery has the option of Moussa Diaby, while Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings remain unavailable for selection.

With the possibility of one of Diaby or Bailey, or both, running the engine room, Matty Cash's involvement from the bench can also keep things interesting.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Diaby, Luiz, Kamara, McGinn; Tielemans; Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Luiz, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Arsenal team news

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Emile Smith Rowe, Fabio Vieira, Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber all make Arsenal's treatment room, while Ben White can feature in the XI again

Meanwhile, owing to Arteta's absence on the touchline allegedly due to his wild celebrations in the Luton win, Albert Stuivenberg will assume the managerial responsibility for Saturday's game.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Aston Villa and Arsenal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 18, 2023 Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal Premier League August 31, 2022 Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa Premier League March 19, 2022 Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal Premier League October 22, 2021 Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa Premier League February 6, 2021 Aston Villa 1-0 Arsenal Premier League

