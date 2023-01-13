'Arteta is like me!' - Conte reveals he and Arsenal boss both celebrate in 'strange way' due to touchline passion

Antonio Conte has suggested he Mikel Arteta are quite similar due to the passion they have for Tottenham and Arsenal ahead of the north London derby.

WHAT HAPPENED? Conte has suggested that he and his opposite number Arteta are similar due to the passion they have for their clubs. Both can often be spotted doing eccentric celebrations when their team score, such is their emotional investment in the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking ahead of the north London derby on January 15, Conte said: "You know I think everyone tries to live the situation in the way they like to live. For sure Arteta is another coach who shows his passion and transfers this to his players on the pitch. But honestly I see a lot of coaches involved during the game because now our job became really difficult.

"To see a coach stay sitting on the bench is very difficult. For sure Arteta is a coach like me, we show our passion. What happens on the pitch is the moment, the emotion and nothing can prepare your mind for this. For this reason sometimes you can celebrate in a strange way. This passion is a pure passion and Arteta is another coach who likes to live the game, like to stay on the pitch with his team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Both clubs have a lot riding on Sunday's game. A win would keep Arsenal comfortably at the top of the Premier League, no matter the result in Saturday's Manchester derby. A Tottenham victory would see them remain in the fight for the top four, especially if results go their way in other games this weekend.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM & ARSENAL? After Sunday's clash, Arsenal and Tottenham both face another huge test as they take on Manchester United and Manchester City respectively. Alongside the Manchester derby this weekend, these sets of fixtures will have massive implications for the rest of the season and the Premier League table.