‘Arsenal can’t get any worse & Arteta needs money’ – Gunners boss working with Wenger & Emery’s players, says Seaman

David Seaman admits that “can’t really get any worse”, but he does feel that Mikel Arteta needs to be backed in the transfer market as he continues to work with a squad inherited from Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery.

A highly-rated Spanish tactician has started to put his own stamp on things at Emirates Stadium, with the likes of Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey snapped up over the summer.

He has, however, seen too many senior stars underperform this season, leading to the Gunners making their worst start to a Premier League campaign.

Victory proved elusive again in their most recent outing, as Gabriel saw red in a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton, but Seaman hopes positives can be taken from that contest that allow the north London giants to shake themselves out of a serious rut.

The legendary former Gunners goalkeeper told talkSPORT: “We all know how good Arsenal can be, especially the way they play with one-touch, two-touch – that is what they are known for, those hidden passes in between defenders.

“At the moment it isn’t happening. It’s a massive lack of confidence. Hopefully the [ ] result is going to push them on a little bit because, if I’m honest, it can’t really get any worse.”

With Arsenal toiling, pressure has been building steadily on Arteta.

Seaman can appreciate why some uncomfortable questions are being asked, but he wants the Gunners board to make more funds available for new recruits in upcoming transfer windows.

He added on the situation Arteta faces: “I see him on the sidelines, I see him speaking and I know people at the training ground and they say his coaching techniques are fantastic.

“The thing is, a lot of the team was under Arsene Wenger and it was under Unai Emery, so he hasn’t got his own team yet. But the club need to back him on that because we can all see that we still need players.

“We got Gabriel, okay he was stupid kicking the ball away and he looked uncomfortable all game [against Southampton], but then they have got Partey as well. You need to add to that. We need to get [Nicolas] Pepe back playing with confidence.”

