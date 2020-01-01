‘Arteta sack speculation is so unjust’ – Bellerin wants Arsenal players to take responsibility for slump

The Gunners defender is disappointed to see questions being asked of the Spanish coach, saying there is no quick fix at Emirates Stadium

Speculation regarding Mikel Arteta’s future at Arsenal is “so unjust”, says Hector Bellerin, with the Gunners defender eager to see any blame in north London pointed in the direction of underperforming players.

Inconsistency has remained an issue at Emirates Stadium in 2020-21, with Arsenal recording their worst start to a season in 39 years.

Arteta, as a rookie coach in his first full campaign at the Arsenal helm, has started to face some uncomfortable questions. The Spaniard has spent just 12 months in the Gunners hot seat, but it has been suggested that his tenure may not extend much beyond that point.

Bellerin is stunned by the criticism being aimed in Arteta’s direction, who he says remains the right man to drag an out-of-sorts squad out of the rut they have become stuck in.

The Arsenal full-back told beIN Sports of the exit talk surrounding his boss: “So unjust. So unjust. As I say, we have to, as players, take responsibility for this because I think we all know that Mikel and his coaching team give us all the tools that we need to win all the games.

“When you lose a game it’s always very easy to blame the coach, but also when the coach gives us the tools we have to be the ones to step up.

“The way that Mikel plans these games, all the knowledge that they give us before we step on to the pitch is second to none.

“Sometimes it’s not that easy, depending on the opponent, but that’s why football is beautiful. If you play the games on the [tactics] board, then it will be a completely different game.”

Bellerin believes Arsenal have made progress under Arteta, with FA Cup and Community Shield triumphs under their belt, and says it is only a matter of time before they burst back into life.

The international added: “I think how he [Arteta] changed the dynamic of the team and the club straight away – he was amazing to get two trophies straight away.

“There are obviously questions, and we’re not on the best run. I have to say that when you are planning on doing something big – and that’s what he’s doing, changing the identity of the team, of the club, change the behaviours – he’s not trying to make changes just on the pitch but outside of it, this isn’t something you can do overnight.

“I feel the team has improved massively in so many areas of the game that needed improvement. Even though we’re not doing so great in others, it’s all part of the process.

“When you’re trying to implement such a big idea it does take time for everyone to get used to it and it takes time to get results but one thing that I feel is that since he came he has instilled a confidence in this team, a hunger. For us that’s so important. I always say I’m certain that things are going to get so much better.”