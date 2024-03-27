How to watch Arizona Wildcats vs Clemson Tigers NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Arizona Wildcats vs. Clemson Tigers NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

Having progressed to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA March Madness tournament for the first time since 2018, the No. 6 Clemson Tigers (23-11) will battle the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (27-8) in the West Region at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Thursday for the right to make it to the Elite Eight.

After a disappointing performance in the ACC tournament's second round, the Tigers defeated No. 11 seed New Mexico and a star-studded No. 3 seed Baylor side to reach the Sweet 16 for the fifth time in program history.

On the other hand, the Wildcats had the best Pac-12 record in the regular season and overcame No. 15 seed Long Beach State and No. 7 seed Dayton by double digits to set up this Sweet 16 date.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Arizona Wildcats vs Clemson Tigers NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 Game.

Arizona vs. Clemson tip-off time & stadium

The Wildcats will face off against the Tigers this Thursday, March 28, 2024, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA Sweet 16 match is set at 7:09 p.m. ET/ 4:09 p.m. PT.

Date Thursday, March 28, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:09 p.m. ET/ 6:09 p.m. CT/ 4:09 p.m. PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, California, USA

How to watch the Arizona Wildcats vs. Clemson Tigers NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game between the Arizona Wildcats and the Clemson Tigers can watch the game live on CBS. To stream the game, Paramount+ is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content.

Paramount+ has two plans, but you must subscribe to the higher of the two (Paramount+ with Showtime) to stream live March Madness games on CBS.

Paramount+ with Showtime costs $11.99/month and lets you watch your local CBS network live. The streaming service offers a seven-day free trial for all new users, so you can sign up before the main part of the tournament tips off Thursday, watch the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games, and then cancel before the free trial week ends without paying a penny. For students, Paramount+ will give you a 25% discount.

Arizona Wildcats vs. Clemson Tigers Team News and Key Players

Arizona Wildcats Team News

The Wildcats are coming off an impressive 78-68 win over an extremely talented No. 7 Dayton squad. Senior Caleb Love scored a team-high 19 points (and contributed five assists and three rebounds).

Love, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, is up to 160 career points in the NCAA Tournament over nine games. He tops the Wildcats' scoring charts at 18.1 PPG, while also averaging 3.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Oumar Ballo leads the Wildcats at 10.0 rebounds per game, while also delivering 0.8 assists and 12.9 points. Keshad Johnson and Pelle Larsson will also play a pivotal role here.

Clemson Tigers Team News

Clemson were led by fifth-year senior Chase Hunter's 21 points in their win over the Lobos in the first round, and he again led the Tigers in scoring in the narrow 72-64 win over Baylor with 20 points.

He is the top assister for the Tigers (3.1 per game), and averages 12.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

PJ Hall leads the Tigers in scoring (18.5 PPG), and averages 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Ian Schieffelin is the Tigers' rebound machine (9.5 per game), and he produces 9.8 points and 2.2 assists to complement that output.

Head-to-Head Records

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two men's college basketball programs.