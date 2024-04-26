Angel City vs Kansas City Current: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Angel City and Kansas City Current, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Kansas City Current will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten start to the 2024 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season when they take on Angel City at the BMO Stadium on Friday.

While the visitors come into the game on the back of a 5-2 victory over Bay, Becki Tweed's side will seek a third straight win after back-to-back wins against Chicago Red Stars and North Carolina Courage.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Angel City vs Kansas City Current kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

The NWSL match between Angel City and Kansas City Current will be played at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA.

It will kick off at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on Friday, April 26, in the United States (US).

How to watch Angel City vs Kansas City Current online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the NWSL match between Angel City and Kansas City Current is available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Angel City team news

Tweed is expected to continue with the winning XI from the last two games, with the trio of Alyssa Thompson, Sydney Leroux and Claire Emslie in attack.

Angel City possible XI: Haracic; Spencer, Gorden, Reid, Curry; Dougherty Howard, Nabet, Rodrigues; A. Thompson, Leroux, Emslie.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stambaugh, Haracic, Anderson Defenders: Curry, Eddy, Gorden, Mathias, Riley, Reid, G. Thompson, Vignola, Spencer Midfielders: Rodriguez, Dougherty Howard, Fuller, Nabet, Le Bihan, Hammond Forwards: Bright, Phair, Emslie, Endo, Johnson, Leroux, Phair, Press, A. Thompson

Kansas City Current team news

KC Current coach and sporting director Vlatko Andonovski could also be seen sporting an unchanged line-up from the Bay win.

Bia Zaneratto will lead the attack, supported by Temwa Chawinga and Alexa Spaanstra from the flanks.

Kansas City Current possible XI: Franch; Wheeler, Ball, Robinson, Mace; Feist, Hutton; Chawinga, DiBernardo, Spaanstra; Bia Zaneratto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Franch, Silkowitz, Hisey Defenders: Steigleder, Glas, Mace, Wheeler, Ball, Pedersen, Rodriguez, Weber, Robinson, Lauren Midfielders: LaBonta, Scott, Braun, Hutton, DiBernardo, Feist, Lavogez, Debinha Forwards: Chawinga, Prince, Bia Zaneratto, Cooper, Hamilton, Pfeiffer, Spaanstra

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Angel City and Kansas City Current across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 30, 2024 Kansas City Current 4-2 Angel City NWSL September 1, 2023 Kansas City Current 0-1 Angel City NWSL May 7, 2023 Angel City 3-2 Kansas City Current NWSL August 19, 2022 Kansas City Current 1-1 Angel City NWSL May 21, 2022 Angel City 1-0 Kansas City Current NWSL

Useful links