Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Best US Tech deals on TVs, laptops, tablets and more

If you're looking to upgrade your old tech or treat a loved one to a new Kindle this Christmas, Amazon has got you covered. Launching just in time for the holidays, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is the best place to catch a deal on the best technology available.

This year Amazon is offering Prime members a chance to shop exclusive early deals this holiday season with the Prime Early Access Sale. The brand-new two-day shopping event is exclusively for Prime members and offers thousands of deals across all categories, including fitness, technology, gaming and more.

The Prime sale event starts the holiday season at Amazon, beginning October 11 and running through October 12.

From laptops to Smarts TVs, we're bringing you all the best technology deals across the two-day sale event. We'll update this page with must-have significant savings we know you'll love, so check out all the best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022 deals now.

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is exclusively for Prime members. If you're not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a one-week trial here for just $1.99 to catch all the unmissable deals.

Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up a Fire HD. You can currently save $45.00 on this 8" model which allows you to stream and download videos from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and SHOWTIME and make video calls on apps like Zoom.

Get it from Amazon for $44.99, was $89.99

It's not just Amazon products you can save big on over the two-day Prime event. There are plenty of Apple products on sale, including this Macbook Air for less than $800.

Get it from Amazon for $799.00, was $999.00

Save almost 60% on this pair of Beats Studio3 wireless headphones. They offer 22 hours of listening time on a single charge and their sound quality alongside the noise cancelling technology is the best in the game

Get it from Amazon for $169.96 (was $349.95)

If you're looking for wireless headphones on a budget, you can't go wrong with this offering for JBL. They offer exceptional sound quality given their price. If you're unsure whether wireless headphones are for you, these make a great starter pair.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99, was $99.99

Another Amazon branded product, another big saving. Turn any TV into a Smart TV with a Fire TV Stick complete with a voice remote.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99

Perhaps the largest saving available over Prime Day is on this Sony TV. Save an unheard of $1,500 while bagging yourself a TV that will be the envy of all your friends and family.

Get it from Amazon for $1999.99, was $3,499.99

Take your TV set up to the next level with a high quality wireless soundbar. You can also wirelessly stream music from directly from a smartphone, tablet or other compaitable device.

Get it from Amazon for $149.99, was $249.00

Get it from Amazon for $117.97, was $189.97

Want to save time on chores? Let a Roomba take care of your vaccuming. You can even control the devoce via the Roomba app, meaning you can clean your home while your away from it.

Get it from Amazon for $199.99, was $349.99

Not only is the Echo Dot currently on sale with a massive 72% off, it also come with a free Amazon Smart Plug to allow you full voice control over any the outlet.

Get it from Amazon for $17.99, was $64.98

Whether it's for home, work or school, the Chromobook is the perfect starter laptop. With an Intel processor, 14-inch display, custom-tuned stereo speakers, and long battery life, this Chromebook laptop lets you knock out any assignment or binge-watch your favorite shows.

Get it from Amazon for $169.99, was $289.99

Is your cell phone always running out of power? If so, it might be time to invest in a portable charger. With its built-in lightning cable, your cell will be charged an extra 40% in less than 30 mins.

Get it from Amazon for $23.99, was $29.99