How to watch today's Alabama Crimson Tide vs Grand Canyon Antelopes NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes NCAA March Madness Second Round game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The No. 4-seed Alabama Crimson Tide (22-11, 13-6 SEC) and No. 12-seed Grand Canyon Antelopes (30-4, 19-3 WAC) are set to lock horns in the 2024 NCAA March Madness Tournament's second round on Sunday in Spokane. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the West Region bracket.

It looked like a recipe for an early exit when Alabama entered the NCAA Tournament off the back of losing four of their last six games. However, in a drastic turn of fortunes, they have taken everyone aback with their blowout win over No. 13-seed Charleston with a 109-96 scoreline, which flatters the latter in what was a beatdown at the hands of the Crimson Tide.

A healthy Crimson Tide is a dangerous team and one that can cause lots of problems for Grand Canyon Antelopes, who knocked off No. 5-seed Saint Mary's 75-66 in the final game of the round of 64 Friday night. The Antelopes are dancing for the third time in four years with Bryce Drew guiding the program. And this is dubbed as the best team assembled so far.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Alabama Crimson Tide vs Grand Canyon Antelopes NCAA Second Round Game.

Alabama vs. Grand Canyon tip-off time & stadium

The Crimson Tide will face off against the Antelopes this Sunday, March 24, 2024, at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Washington. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA Second Round match is set at 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT.

Date Sunday, March 24, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT Venue Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena Location Spokane, Washington, USA

How to watch the Alabama vs. Grand Canyon NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA March Madness Second Round game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Grand Canyon Antelopes can watch the game live on TBS. To stream the game, Max (formerly known as HBO Max) is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content.

Max has a B/R Sports hub as part of its streaming service for a limited time. The hub has access to March Madness games with truTV, TBS and TNT starting at $5.83/month when you pay for a year of service up front — around $70/year, or over 40 percent off its regular price. But act fast and sign up now, this deal expires on April 9 at the end of March Madness.

Alabama vs. Grand Canyon Team News and Key Performers

Alabama Crimson Tide Team News

Alabama have a couple of injury concerns, with Latrell Wrightsell just coming back from his head injury and Rylan Griffen still nursing a calf strain. Having said that, they will have used the added time between games to get legs back up underneath them.

Mark Sears will be the player to watch from this Alabama side in this contest off the back of posting 30 points last time out. He posts a team-best 21.4 PPG, whilst also averaging four rebounds and 4.1 assists. Aaron Estrada puts up a team-leading 4.6 assists per game, while Grant Nelson leads the Crimson Tide at 5.5 rebounds per game.

Grand Canyon Antelopes Team News

Grand Canyon are led by WAC Player of the Year Tyon Grant-Foster, one of the best stories in college basketball, having recovered from two heart surgeries and a 16-month career break to back thriving again.

Grant-Foster has been tremendous this season, averaging a conference-high 19.8 points per game to go with 6.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.7 steals.

In addition to Grant-Foster, the ‘Lopes have two starters back from last year's tourney team in senior guard Rayshon Harrison (13.8 PPG, 2.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists) and senior forward Gabe McGlothan. Playing off the bench is fifth-year senior guard Jovan Blacksher, who like McGlothan was also on the 2021 NCAA Tournament squad.

Head-to-Head Records

This is the first-ever meeting between the two men's basketball programs.