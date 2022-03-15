Ajax vs Benfica: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

Ajax and Benfica will square off for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals when the two meet in the second leg of their last-16 clash at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam this week.

The two sides played out a see-saw first encounter last month, which finished 2-2, but with the away goal rule a thing of the past, now face a winner-takes-all encounter to book their place in the final eight.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Ajax roster Goalkeepers Stekelenburg, Gorter, Onana, Pasveer, Defenders Timber, Schuurs, Klaiber, Mazraoui, Rensch, Blind, Martinez, Tagliafico, Baas, Van Gelderen Midfielders Alvarez, Klaassen, Gravenberch, Labyad, Kudus, Taylor, Regeer, Fitz-Jim Forwards Danilo, Tadic, Antony, Brobbey, Haller, Daramy, Martha, Van Axel Dongen

With speculation rife this could be Erik ten Hag's final season with the club, the manager will want to move his side to the next level of European competition before he goes.

As one of the dark horses of this year's edition, Ajax will still be wary of a potential slip-up though, having surrendered their lead twice in Portugal.

Predicted Ajax starting XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Timber, Martinez, Blind; Klaassen, Gravenberch; Antony, Berghuis, Tadic; Haller.

Position Benfica roster Goalkeepers Svilar, Leite, Vlachodimos Defenders Gilberto, Grimaldo, Verissimo, Vertonghen, Otamendi, Almeida, Morato, T. Araujo Midfielders Meite, Gonçalves, Mario, Lazaro, Radonjic, Rafa, Weigl, Dias, Taarabt, Bernardo, Brito Forwards Everton, Nunez, Seferovic, Yaremchuk, Pinho, Ramos, H. Araujo

Having impressed on home soil against their Eredivisie opponents, Nelson Verissimo will hope that his side can spring an upset in the belly of Amsterdam to make the last eight.

He will know that he faces a tall order but with a host of attacking and defensive talent on hand, there's a chance that he could write himself into recent club lore with victory.

Predicted Benfica starting XI: Vlachodimos; Lazaro, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Silva, Weigl, Taarabt, Everton; Ramos, Nunez.

Last five results

Ajax results Benfica results Cambuur 2-3 Ajax (Mar 11) Benfica 1-1 Vizela (Mar 11) Ajax 3-2 Waalwijk (Mar 6) Portimonense 1-2 Benfica (Mar 5) Alkmaar 0-2 Ajax (Mar 3) Benfica 3-0 Vitoria (Feb 27) Go Ahead Eagles 2-1 Ajax (Feb 27) Benfica 2-2 Ajax (Feb 23) Benfica 2-2 Ajax (Feb 23) Boavista 2-2 Benfica (Feb 18)

