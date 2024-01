The EA Sports FC Supercup final between Inter and Napoli at a sold-out Al Awwal Park was settled by a dramatic late winner from Lautaro Martinez

Inter celebrate three Supercoppa wins in a row, with last two in the Saudi capital city

‘We’ve many fans in Saudi and I’m glad they’re happy’ – Inter boss Simone Inzaghi

The tournament was just one part of the Kingdom’s incredible sports story in 2024