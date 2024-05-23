Fanatics promo code: Get up to $1000 in bonus bets for the NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs, and soccer

You can sign up to Fanatics on Thursday and earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets to help bolster your new account.

Bet $100 a day for 10 consecutive days to earn $1,000 in bonus bets, no promo code needed

The packed lineup starts with soccer from Serie A, where Cagliari can avoid relegation if they pull off an upset win.

The late action on Thursday then comes from the NHL and NBA, with a playoff game in each league.

How to claim the $1,000 Fanatics promo code

The offer of up to $1,000 in bonus bets at Fanatics is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MA, MI, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV.

Follow our simple guide to find out how to get set up:

Get the app

Fanatics offers its players a dedicated sports betting app rather than a traditional desktop site. This means the first step is to download and install the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

You can find it on the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on your exact mobile device. You can also find it by clicking here, or scanning the QR code on the Fanatics website.

Register for an account

You don’t need any kind of special Fanatics promo code to claim this offer. All you have to do is sign up and register an account.

You can do this by launching the Fanatics Sportsbook app and following the on-screen instructions to input your information. You’ll then need to finish things up with an email authentication to validate the account.

Make a qualifying bet

You will need to make a $100 wager each day for ten consecutive days in order to claim the full $1,000 worth of bonus bets.

If you bet less than $100 on each day, your bonus will match your bet. For example, if you bet $50 on one day, you’ll get $50, but if you bet $30 the next, you’ll get $30, and so on.

You must opt into the promo each day in order to activate the bet match. If you fail to opt in but still place a bet, Fanatics will not match it.

If you miss any day throughout the ten-day bonus window, you will lose out on the potential $100 bonus for that day.

Only the first bet you place each day will be matches. Any subsequent bets you place will not count towards or add to that day’s bonus amount.

All bets must be placed on markets with minimum odds of -200 to count towards the offer. This means bets on markets of -150 or +110 would count, for instance, but one on a market of -210 would not.

Get your winnings

You cannot directly withdraw your bonus amount once it is credited to your account. Instead, you will need to wager it, with all winnings then paid out in cash.

There are numerous payment methods available at Fanatics, making it easy to withdraw your winnings once you have them.

What can you use your Fanatics bonus on Thursday?

Thursday’s action starts with soccer from Serie A, where Cagliari are +380 underdogs when they host Fiorentina. This is a huge game for Cagliari, who are playing their final match of the season and can guarantee their safety if they pull off an upset and get a single point.

Fiorentina will not be easy opposition, though. They have one match remaining after this, and know that they can insert themselves into the shuffle for a European spot with a win.

The NBA Playoffs then continue on Thursday night, with the Boston Celtics -9 point picks over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pacers pushed the Celtics hard in Game 1, only losing by 5 points in a high scoring contest, and will want a repeat performance on Thursday night to try and steal a win before the series moves to Indiana on Saturday.

There is also action from the NHL Playoffs as the Western Conference Finals begin. The Dallas Stars are -128 favorites on home ice, though at +106, the Edmonton Oilers are hardly underdogs.

