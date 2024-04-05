Kennedy Musonda, Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Young Africans, April 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Mamelodi Sundowns sneak into Caf Champions League semi-finals after penalty shootout breaks stubborn Young Africans

CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Young AfricansMamelodi Sundowns FCYoung AfricansCape Town Spurs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCCape Town SpursPremier Soccer LeagueThemba ZwaneThembinkosi LorchTeboho MokoenaRonwen WilliamsGomolemo Grant Kekana

The Brazilians struggled to beat Yanga Wananchi in regulation time and needed the lottery kicks at Loftus Versfeld to progress to the next round

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Downs drew 0-0 with Yanga at Loftus
  • The two teams posted a goalless aggregate result
  • But Downs won via penalties and progressed to the semis

Editors' Picks