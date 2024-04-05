Mamelodi Sundowns sneak into Caf Champions League semi-finals after penalty shootout breaks stubborn Young Africans

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraMamelodi Sundowns sneak into Caf Champions League semi-finals after penalty shootout breaks stubborn Young AfricansCAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Young AfricansMamelodi Sundowns FCYoung AfricansCape Town Spurs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCCape Town SpursPremier Soccer LeagueThemba ZwaneThembinkosi LorchTeboho MokoenaRonwen WilliamsGomolemo Grant KekanaThe Brazilians struggled to beat Yanga Wananchi in regulation time and needed the lottery kicks at Loftus Versfeld to progress to the next roundArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDowns drew 0-0 with Yanga at Loftus The two teams posted a goalless aggregate result But Downs won via penalties and progressed to the semis