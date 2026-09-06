After leaving Wydad: Ziyech surprises everyone with an unexpected new destination

Morocco's Hakim Ziyech is closing in on a move to Botafogo. The former Wydad Casablanca midfielder has agreed to try something new in Brazil, penning a deal that runs until December 2028.

French newspaper "L'Équipe" report that Ziyech has made up his mind. After a spell of hesitation over the switch to Brazil, he will accept Botafogo's offer and join a side sitting 13th in the table with 30 points from 24 matches.

The 33-year-old had already torn up his contract with Wydad Casablanca, unable to make a significant mark there.

Rio de Janeiro awaits early next week. Ziyech will sort out the formalities of the transfer and sign until December 2028 before he's officially unveiled to the media and the fans.

Botafogo see his arrival as a serious boost as they try to haul themselves out of trouble in the Brazilian league. For Ziyech, this is a chance to rediscover his form and breathe fresh life into his career through a new experience beyond Europe.