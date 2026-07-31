VIDEO: Danny Aarons would rather Spurs get relegated than Arsenal claim Premier League or Champions League glory as streaming sensation opens up 'dead' FIFA scene, career ambitions & more in the Beast Mode On Podcast
One of the most recognisable faces in the UK content creation scene, Danny Aarons has spent a long time building his reputation. Speaking in the latest episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast he opens up on how the streamer world has changed over the years and his intense desire to see Tottenham relegated from the Premier League.
Click the play button above to watch the full episode ⬆️
The Beast Mode On Podcast is available via YouTube and Spotify, with all episodes free to watch and to listen to now.
Advertisement
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting