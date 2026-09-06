Jamie Carragher has voiced his concern over Chelsea's summer signing, Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, after the Blues lost 2-1 to Arsenal on Sunday evening in the Premier League.

Morgan Rogers handed Chelsea the perfect start, firing straight into the net from the edge of the box inside two minutes.

Kai Havertz then levelled against his former club midway through the first half, beating Martinez at his near post, before Martin Odegaard grabbed the winner for Arsenal after the break.

The Liverpool legend reckons that while £7.5 million for Martinez counts as a "brilliant deal", the former Aston Villa goalkeeper is past his best.

Analysing the Havertz equaliser on Sky Sports, Carragher said: "I think the goalkeeper would have saved that two or three years ago."

As quoted by English newspaper "Metro", he added: "What Chelsea have done is that it's better for everyone that Robert Sanchez isn't in goal because he's not at the required level despite being a good goalkeeper."

He continued: "It's not a wrong signing, it was a brilliant deal for £7.5 million, and he's still an excellent goalkeeper, in fact he's better than Sanchez. And that will give everyone a greater sense of confidence."

Martinez, he noted, has slipped from his peak: "Martinez has been a brilliant goalkeeper and he's still a very good goalkeeper, but he's not the goalkeeper who won the World Cup, that's not true, and this was a small glimpse of that."

On Chelsea's level compared to Arsenal, Carragher concluded: "There's a huge gap between the two teams in their starting line-ups and squads."

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