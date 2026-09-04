Arsenal's summer transfer spree makes Gunners the team to beat in this season's Women's Super League

It might be the easy thing to look at Arsenal's summer transfer window and pick them to win the Women's Super League. Georgia Stanway and Ona Batlle are the headline signings of what, on paper, looks like a brilliant flurry of business for the Gunners, as they look to end a seven-year wait for a record-extending 16th top-flight title. But just because it's a bit of a cliché to hype up the team that has 'won' the transfer window doesn't mean it's always inaccurate to do so.

After all, while Arsenal have gone without a WSL triumph since 2019, it was only in May of last year that Renee Slegers' side stunned Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final to win a second European title, a trophy no other English women's team has even lifted once. Their path to glory also included a remarkable comeback to defeat Lyon, the eight-time winners, in the semi-finals. Even when OL got their revenge in last season's competition, at the same stage, Arsenal showed again that they can compete with the very best in the world.

This summer, then, has been about building on that. This team is capable of conquering the continent, but a lack of depth and a reliance on certain individuals has prevented them from coming out on top at home, with Chelsea dominant for six successive WSL seasons before Manchester City ended their title drought last time out.

Now, though, Arsenal look to well-positioned to return to the summit thanks to a summer transfer window that may just have made them the team to beat.