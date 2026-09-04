Italian women's football will hit a historic milestone when the UEFA Women's Champions League gets under way on 22 and 23 September: three Serie A Women sides will take part in the League Phase. Today's draw in Nyon has set the path for Roma, Juventus, both in pot two, and Inter, who were in pot three. For the second season running, the Women's Champions League will follow the same format as the men's competition: a single league table of 18 teams, with six matches, three at home and three away, against six different opponents, two from each pot.
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Uefa Women’s Champions League league phase draw: Roma with Barcelona, Real Madr and Chelsea, Juventus with PSG and Lyon, Inter with Arsenal and Manchester City
Juventus, Inter and Roma’s opponents
While they wait for the fixture list, which will be drawn up in the next few hours, Roma, the Italian champions, know they will face Barcelona, Real Madrid and Servette at home, and Chelsea away, where former Giallorossa player Giulia Dragoni has been playing for the past few weeks, as well as Benfica and Leuven. One point of interest: four of the six opponents, Barcelona, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Leuven, are the same as last year. Juventus, meanwhile, will face Lyon, Benfica and Leuven at home, and Paris Saint-Germain, Hacken and Austria Vienna away. It will be a repeat of last season against Lyon and Benfica. Fresh from their extraordinary feat against Wolfsburg and making their League Phase debut, Inter have the toughest task after coming from the third pot: they will host Arsenal, Hacken and Manchester City and travel to Lyon, Real Madrid and Austria Vienna.
The formula
After the six matchdays, the top four sides will go straight through to the quarter-finals. Teams finishing fifth to 12th will meet in the knockout phase play-offs for the remaining four quarter-final spots.
League phase dates: all matches on Disney+
Matchday 1: 22/23 September
Matchday 2: 30 September/1 October
Matchday 3: 28/29 October
Matchday 4: 10/11 November
Matchday 5: 18/19 November
Matchday 6: 16 December
Knockout phase draw
18 December, Nyon (date subject to change)
Knockout phase play-offs
First leg: 3/4 February
Second leg: 10/11 February
Quarter-finals
First leg: 23/24 March
Second leg: 31 March/1 April
Semi-finals
First leg: 1/2 May
Second leg: 8/9 May
Final (Stadion Narodowy, Warsaw)
28, 29 or 30 May
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