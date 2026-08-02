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  1. Julian Alvarez feud.jpgGetty/GOAL
    OpinionJ. Alvarez

    Alvarez is perfect for Barca! Arsenal should avoid transfer war

    No one could ever accuse Julian Alvarez of not knowing exactly what he wants. It was a surprise when he decided to push for a move away from Manchester City in 2024, after winning a pair of Premier League titles and the Champions League in his first two seasons at the club, but the Argentine forward had grown tired of being in the shadow of Norwegian terminator Erling Haaland.

  2. Danny Welbeck Chelsea GFX.jpgGetty/GOAL
    OpinionChelsea

    Mr. Reliable Welbeck will be perfect mentor for Pedro at Chelsea

    For some football fans, the summer is the part of the calendar that they look forward to the most - and that's not just because it's filled by a World Cup every four years! Rather, it's because the end of the season means only one thing: It's time for transfers! The 2026 window is once again proving to be busy, with some huge names making big-money moves before deadline day on September 1.

  3. Rodri Man City GFXGOAL
    AnalysisManchester City

    Rodri's Madrid move would leave City with huge problems

    Manchester City are already entering the unknown as they adjust to life after Pep Guardiola, but that already-gruelling transition could be about to get a whole lot tougher. That is because talismanic midfielder Rodri could be on his way to Real Madrid, who are confident of pulling off what would be a blockbuster deal for Spain's World Cup-winning captain.

  4. Eddie Howe Newcastle GFXGOAL
    OpinionNewcastle United

    Newcastle's miserable year left Howe in impossible position

    Ten days on from the death of Kevin Keegan, Newcastle have been rocked again by the news that the man who completed their beloved former manager's work is stepping down. After U-turning on his decision to continue in the role after a nightmarish 2025-26 campaign, Eddie Howe leaves the Magpies under a cloud with just three weeks until the season begins.

  5. Nelly Las NXGN GFXGetty/GOAL
    NXGNChelsea FC Women

    New Chelsea teen out to be 'better than' icon Bronze

    As a young girl, Nelly Las would watch Lucy Bronze and aspire to be just like her. When she enjoyed her breakthrough season at Leicester City, aged just 16, she shared a pitch with the Lionesses icon as the Foxes’ stunned the Blues in a 1-1 draw. Now, the player she idolised and held as a reference point will be her team-mate, after Las became Chelsea’s fourth summer signing.

  6. Arsenal Vinicius alternatives GFXGetty/GOAL
    OpinionArsenal

    RANKED: Arsenal's Vini Jr transfer alternatives

    Arsenal's pursuit of Vinicius Junior always seemed like a stretch. It emerged in a bombshell revelation over the weekend that the Gunners were 'exploring' the possibility of striking a deal for the Real Madrid superstar as they seek to make a marquee left-wing signing, but at this stage it looks as though those explorations are going to come to nothing. So, where do they turn next?

  7. Welbeck Henderson Chelsea GFXGetty/GOAL
    OpinionChelsea

    Welbeck & Henderson?! Chelsea are RIGHT to target veterans

    Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson could be about to give a whole new meaning to 'the Chelsea Pensioners'. In a staggering pivot away from the youth-driven transfer policy that has defined BlueCo's stewardship since their takeover in 2022, Chelsea are remarkably considering bringing in both the 35-year-old striker and 36-year-old midfielder this summer.

  9. Enzo Fernandez what next GFXGetty/GOAL
    AnalysisChelsea

    Chelsea's World Cup villain Enzo stuck in transfer limbo

    Chelsea could have a problem on their hands when Enzo Fernandez returns from his post-World Cup holiday - both figuratively and literally. The midfielder and his outspoken agent have made it abundantly clear that he wants to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, and following the ugly conclusion to Argentina's quest for glory in North America, Enzo is now expected to "explore his options". The problem is, he might not have any.

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Videos

  1. CULTURE

    WATCH: Lil Rel & Karlous Miller join The Late Run with Ochocinco

    In this episode of The Late Run, Lil Rel Howery and Karlous Miller join Ocho and Raheem for a hilarious, candid conversation about why soccer never became the neighborhood game in Black America. From the popularity of kickball and the cost of $3,000 youth clubs to a lack of accessible fields and local role models, the group explores the cultural and financial barriers surrounding the sport—and even asks why there are so few Black kickers in the NFL.

  3. TLR with CP3GOAL
    CULTURENBA

    'I'll never forget it' - Paul discuss NBA vs. global soccer

    Chris Paul pulls up to The Late Run Show with Chad Ochocinco and Raheem Taylor-Parkes, and the 12-time All-Star came with stories nobody else can tell: the trade to the Lakers that went through and got killed within hours, the league rules that blocked him from becoming a part-owner of LAFC, and the day Wembanyama pointed at the Paris apartment where he lived alone at 15.

    6. More

Transfers

  5. Bruno Guimaraes
    B. GuimaraesArsenal

    Guimaraes travels to Spain to force Arsenal transfer

    Bruno Guimaraes is ramping up the pressure on Newcastle United to sanction his high-profile transfer to Arsenal this summer. The Brazilian midfielder is travelling to the club's pre-season training camp in Spain with the sole intention of submitting a formal transfer request and holding showdown talks with newly appointed manager Matthias Jaissle to force his exit.

    9. More

Premier League

  7. FBL-US-LIVERPOOL-SUNDERLANDAFP
    TransfersF. Chiesa

    Chiesa makes decisive call on his future at Liverpool

    Federico Chiesa appears ready to remain at Liverpool for the upcoming Premier League campaign, dealing a blow to potential suitors. Despite heavy speculation linking the Italy winger with a move to Atletico Madrid or a return to Serie A, he is determined to fight for his position at Anfield and impress newly appointed head coach Andoni Iraola in the coming months.

  8. Harry Kane
    TransfersH. Kane

    Bayern Munich target Man Utd star as Kane successor

    Bayern Munich have begun their search for a long-term successor to Harry Kane, shifting their focus towards the Premier League. The German heavyweights are keen to secure a formidable forward capable of eventually filling the massive void that will be left by their prolific goalscorer, sparking fears of a major transfer battle in the near future.

    10. More

Primera División

  4. Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona celebrates scoringGetty Images
    F. TorresTransfers

    PSG must pay heavily for Ferran Torres

    Barcelona are officially prepared to negotiate the departure of Ferran Torres this summer if the forward explicitly expresses a desire to leave the club. Paris Saint-Germain are heavily interested in securing his signature, but the Spanish side have made it perfectly clear that the World Cup winner will not leave on the cheap before his current contract expires in June.

    10. More

UEFA Champions League

  1. Alejandro Garnacho Aston Villa 2026Getty Images
    A. GarnachoChelsea

    Garnacho aims dig at Chelsea after Villa move

    Alejandro Garnacho has completed a move from Chelsea to Aston Villa, immediately taking a subtle swipe at the Blues' lack of top-tier European football. The Argentina international arrives at Villa Park on an initial loan deal as he looks to reignite a career that has stalled since his acrimonious departure from Manchester United.

  2. FBL-WC-2026-MATCH102-ENG-ARGAFP
    H. KaneEngland

    Petit rules out Kane for Ballon d'Or over World Cup 'disappearance'

    France and Premier League legend Emmanuel Petit has brutally crushed Harry Kane’s hopes of winning the Ballon d'Or, claiming the striker "disappeared" when things got tough for both club and country. The former midfielder argued that despite Kane's heavy goalscoring metrics in Germany, his failure to show up in the critical knockout matches of the Champions League and the 2026 World Cup leaves him trailing behind Europe's elite.

  4. Luka Modric AC Milan 2025-26Getty
    L. ModricAC Milan

    Modric delays retirement for CL final bid

    Luka Modric is not ready to hang up his boots just yet, with the Croatian legend set to sign a one-year contract extension at AC Milan. The veteran midfielder remains determined to bow out at the very highest level after a frustrating end to the previous campaign.

  6. Mikel Arteta Arsenal Premier League Champions League trophyGetty/GOAL
    ArsenalExclusive

    EPL or UCL? Top 26-27 trophy pick from Arsenal ‘Invincible’

    Arsenal have ended their long wait for Premier League title glory, with ‘Invincibles’ squad member Jeremie Aliadiere telling GOAL that Champions League success will now become more of a priority for the Gunners. Mikel Arteta’s side reached the final of that competition last season, but north London is still waiting on a historic first European Cup triumph.

  7. Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 2025-26Getty
    K. MbappeExclusive

    ‘Devastated & fuming’ - Mbappe desperate to emulate Ronaldo

    Kylian Mbappe will have been left “devastated” and “fuming” at his trophy failings with Real Madrid and France, Jeremie Aliadiere has told GOAL, with the ‘Galactico’ forward desperate to emulate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League-winning department. That prestigious European prize has remained elusive to a man who is now the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history.

  8. Ballon d'Or Power Rankings GFXGetty/GOAL
    Power rankingsBallon d'Or

    BDO Power Rankings: Has Yamal done enough to usurp Kane?

    With the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo duopoly presumably disappearing into the rearview mirror, the battle for the Ballon d'Or hasn't felt so open for the best part of 20 years, with countless players now beginning each campaign believing they have a chance of claiming the most prestigious individual prize football has to offer. Ousmane Dembele emerged from a career plagued by injuries and inconsistencies to win the Golden Ball in 2025, and he was among a crowded field of contenders again in 2026.

  9. Como 1907 v Atalanta BC - Serie AGetty Images Sport
    ComoSerie A

    'Fine us!' - Como president defies UEFA financial rules

    Como president Mirwan Suwarso has outlined an audacious vision for the Serie A side, aiming to transform them into a major sports tourism destination. As the club prepare for a historic Champions League campaign, Suwarso is holding firm on player valuations and taking a highly rebellious stance against UEFA's financial rules, inviting fines to achieve his lofty goals.

    10. More

Serie A

  1. Kolo Muani Juventus HDGOAL
    R. Kolo MuaniTransfers

    Kolo Muani officially returns to Juventus from PSG

    Juventus have officially secured the permanent signing of Randal Kolo Muani. The French forward returns to Turin on a five-year contract after a successful loan spell in 2025 and a subsequent stint at Tottenham Hotspur, reinforcing the attacking options ahead of the new campaign. The much-anticipated deal strengthens the squad as they aim to compete for major trophies.

  4. Xabi Alonso Chelsea 2026-27Getty
    TransfersChelsea

    Chelsea launch £42m transfer mission for Serie A defender

    Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign highly-rated Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini as Xabi Alonso looks to reshape his backline at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have already initiated contact with the Italian's representatives to determine the financial requirements of a potential summer switch to west London.

    10. More