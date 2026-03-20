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Nike x Jordan x BrazilGOAL
Krishan Davis

Brazil & Nike are playing a whole different ball game! Why the Selecao's historic Jordan collaboration is seismic in a World Cup year

We already knew Nike had built something special through their Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain collaboration, with the 'Jumpman' logo replacing the 'Swoosh' on the French giants’ shirts for the past eight years - but they've entered another stratosphere after linking up with the Brazilian federation.

This summer, the most celebrated national football team on the planet will wear the iconic Michael Jordan 'Jumpman' on their chests at a World Cup, in what feels like a seismic moment in the relationship between Nike and Jordan, and the basketball brand's growth in the football space.

Nike have dropped the ground-breaking new Brazil x Jordan away shirt, alongside an expansive streetwear collection that is bringing some serious Joga Bonito vibes as the worlds of football and basketball collide. This is the first time ever that Jordan Brand has collaborated with a national football team, following the lucrative success of their work with PSG, and in a World Cup year it feels like a watershed moment.

Shop the Brazil x Jordan collection at NikeBuy now

  • BASKET-PSG-JERSEY-JORDANAFP

    Lucrative link-up

    The collaboration with Nike's basketball line has been particularly prolific for Les Parisiens. As lucrative as it is innovative, the partnership began in 2018 as a deal was signed for the release of various co-branded apparel and footwear.

    Jordan's 'Jumpman' logo has been emblazoned on PSG away, third and fourth kits in place of the Nike 'Swoosh' in the years since, even featuring on their home shirt in 2021-22 when superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were all plying their trade at Parc des Princes - an absolute dream from a marketing perspective.

    Of course, the collaboration stretched far beyond the pitch, nodding to basketball's popularity in France with co-branded sneakers for the court and piggybacking on the streetwear boom with track jackets and bottoms.

    The 2025 Jordan Wings x PSG luxury streetwear collection was particularly iconic, released in the year the club would end its Champions League hoodoo.

    "As we celebrate our 40-year anniversary, Jordan Brand continues to push the boundaries of greatness", Nike's chief design officer, Jason Mayden, said at the time. "Through our continued collaboration with PSG, we are elevating sport, style and culture."

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  • Brazil's National Soccer Team Unveils New UniformGetty Images Sport

    Steeped in prestige

    Working alongside PSG was one thing, as the Qatari-backed French giants grew from serial Ligue 1 winners at the start of the collaboration to European champions in 2025. But linking up with the Brazil national side? Well, that's a whole different ball game

    There is no team in the world more revered on the men's side of the sport, with the Selecao always carrying a certain gravitas regardless of who's in the squad at any given time. The five-time World Cup winners are widely considered to be the nation that took the game and made it beautiful.

    Pele, Garrincha, R9, Ronaldinho, Kaka, Thiago Silva, Neymar; the country has produced a near-endless list of greats, and the eyes of the world will always be on them at a major tournament as a result. In the United States, Canada and Mexico, the next generation will have the 'Jumpman' on their chests.

  • Nike Brazil kitNike Football

    Nike x Jordan x Brazil has landed

    Jordan has never taken centre stage in its collaboration with Nike Football, with the 'Jumpman' usually featuring on PSG's alternative kits, and that trend continues as the brands drop a fresh new away strip for Brazil that is instantly iconic.

    A twist on the nation's usual blue away colours, the shirt - made from 100 percent textile waste - features a stunning vertical-stripe, two-tone pattern that takes inspiration from Brazil's apex predators, with Jordan's elephant print from the iconic Air Jordan 3 sneaker also worked in in a nod to the basketball link-up. The 'Jumpman' is in yellow, while the home colours of yellow and green feature as the trim on the sides. The look is designed to strike fear into their opponents, and it would be little surprise if their rivals were left stunned.

    The kit has been crafted using specially engineered Aero-FIT cooling technology, which should come in very handy in the blistering heat of this summer's World Cup in North America.

    Shop the Brazil x Jordan collection at NikeBuy now

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  • Nike x Brazil x Jordan Vinicius JrNike

    'Something huge'

    Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid superstar and Nike athlete Vinicius Jr is one of the faces of the campaign, and the significance of the collab was not lost on him.

    "For every kid in Brazil who dreams with a ball at their feet, this partnership means something huge," he said. "Jordan Brand and our Selecao coming together is more than football - it's culture, joy and greatness united. When the Jumpman stands next to our colours, it shows the world the creativity, passion and energy that make Brazil special.

    "This inspires us, the new generation, to play with flair, freedom and pride every time we step on the pitch."

  • Nike x Brazil x JordanNike

    Beyond the pitch

    But Nike and Jordan haven't stopped there, with this collection extending well beyond the pitch to complete what will be looked back upon as an iconic drop. They've summoned some serious throwback vibes as the 'Jumpman' meets Joga Bonito - Nike Football's iconic line from the noughties - across an expansive retro-infused streetwear collection.

    There are as many as 35 pieces to choose from, including hoodies, oversize tracksuits, t-shirts and accessories, in a homage to one of the most passionate fanbases on the entire planet.

    Of course, there are nods to Jordan and the basketball world, too, in the form of a mash-up football x basketball jersey, basketball-style shorts, the Air Jordan 1 Low, Jordan Brand Ultra and Jordan Brand Trunner sneakers, and a new-look Nike Tiempo Gato futsal shoe.

    Nike have also dropped a striking bright red Tiempo Maestro football boot that features the 'Jumpman' - another first - to complete the collection.

  • Nike Brazil kitNike

    'Truly extraordinary'

    "Today, Jordan ignites something truly extraordinary. Partnering with the Brazilian Football Federation is more than a collaboration; it’s a celebration of greatness, creativity and the electric energy of global football, with Brazil at its vibrant core," Jordan Brand president Sarah Mensah said.

    "Wherever you find greatness, confidence and the pulse of competition, Jordan thrives. This isn’t simply a meeting of worlds, it's a dynamic fusion where performance and expression propel each other forward. Together, we're redefining what it means to be anchored in competitive greatness, listening closely to athletes and culture, and letting their spirit fuel our journey. The world is watching, and we’re just getting started."

    Jordan Brand clearly mean serious business in the football sphere with the 'Jumpman' set to be repped on the biggest stage. The new Brazil collection could be a statement glimpse of what is to come.

    Shop the Brazil x Jordan collection at NikeBuy now

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