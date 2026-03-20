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Emanuele Tramacere

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Juventus: Vlahovic has doubts over the terms of his contract renewal. And Milan are back in the running

Negotiations over the Serbian player’s contract renewal are proceeding alongside his return to the pitch, with the process moving forward in fits and starts, which is fuelling rumours about other clubs once again.

Dusan Vlahovic’s present and future inevitably hinge on both his performances on the pitch and the transfer market. The Serbian striker is still a doubt fitness-wise, despite having returned to training with the squad, and it is unclear whether he will feature against Sassuolo.


What is more important, however, is the matter of his contract renewal, which expires on 30 June 2026, and, consequently, how negotiations will proceed regarding whether or not to extend his stay in Turin.

It is precisely this uncertainty, despite the optimism expressed in recent days, that could reignite a sensational rumour linking him with AC Milan.

  • SPALLETTI'S ROLE AND THE WILLINGNESS TO NEGOTIATE

    The turning point in relations between Vlahovic and Juventus came a few weeks ago and coincided with Luciano Spalletti’s intervention on behalf of the Serbian striker. For the Tuscan manager, the former Fiorentina player is the linchpin of the attack on which to build next season, and this view – which was conveyed to the player – has at least persuaded him to consider the club’s contract offer.

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  • JUVENTUS' OFFER

    This marked the resumption of talks that had stalled in January 2025 and had led Juventus to invest in both Openda and David with the expectation that they would leave at the end of the season. Juventus have offered Vlahovic a new three-year deal expiring on 30 June 2029, worth a total of €7 million net in bonuses (the same figure guaranteed to Kenan Yildiz), with a signing bonus of €5 million.

  • Juve's optimism and Vlahovic's doubts

    Juventus came away from the last meeting feeling optimistic, but the player has serious reservations about the figures – not so much regarding the salary (he is aware that the salary on offer is the maximum the club can afford) but rather regarding bonuses and commissions. The player and his entourage are demanding significantly higher figures on top of the salary.

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  • MILAN IN THE WINDOW

    Should Vlahovic fail to accept Juventus’s offer, his place in the team – particularly with such a crucial end to the season looming – could be called into question by the club, which would reopen many scenarios that have currently been put on hold. Among these is the possibility of a move to Milan, who had previously put aside the idea of making a move for Vlahovic but who, in recent weeks, have begun to test the waters again. Nothing concrete, just ideas to be developed should the moves for Kean and Retegui not materialise. But it has long been known that Allegri and Tare are very keen on Vlahovic.



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Serie A
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