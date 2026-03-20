Jack Grealish to Wrexham?! Winger told Championship move would be 'great story' after Man City exit as Premier League stay 'probably not' on the cards

The market for Grealish within the English top flight is narrowing, primarily due to the intersection of his age and salary expectations. While his technical security remains elite, few Premier League clubs outside the Big Six can justify the total package required to sign him, and those at the top are looking elsewhere.

Speaking via BetVictor, Waddle assessed the winger's precarious situation: "He’s 30 now so Jack Grealish will be looking for a new contract elsewhere, I'm sure, because Man City are moving on. His days at Man City, let's be honest, are over. They're just hoping that somebody might take him. To get rid of him, they're going to probably have to give him a free transfer, or it would be a very low price to get him off the wage bill.

"He's on a lot of money. Is he really that good of a player to command that wage or a transfer fee to another Premier League club? Probably not. It's a funny situation for Jack Grealish. He's probably thinking, I've got another year at City, I think. They'll be looking to cash in this summer. They may take a deal just to get some money in, but it's getting him off that wage, which will be a big wage if it's Man City."