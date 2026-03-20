AFP
Victor Osimhen & Noa Lang show off their battle scars after attackers end up hospitalised in Liverpool clash
Osimhen fractures forearm
Osimhen's evening was over before it ever began. The Nigerian striker collided with Ibrahima Konate during an aerial duel in the first half, with the Liverpool defender landing heavily on Osimhen's arm. Despite being in visible discomfort and having his arm strapped up on the pitch, the 25-year-old soldiered and completed the opening 45 minutes. However, checks at half-time confirmed the extent of the damage, and he was not risked in the second half. Galatasaray later confirmed in an official statement that hospital examinations had revealed a fracture in Osimhen's right forearm.
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Lang injury adds to Galatasaray misery
If Osimhen's evening was painful, what happened to Lang in the second half was considerably worse. The Dutch winger, who had replaced Osimhen at the interval, caught his thumb in the advertising hoarding behind Alisson's goal. That left Lang with a partially severed thumb and needing extensive treatment by medical staff including Liverpool doctors. He was carried off the pitch and immediately transported to hospital. Galatasaray confirmed that Lang sustained a serious cut to his right thumb and was scheduled to undergo surgery in Liverpool in the coming hours with their medical team present.
Instagram moment lightens mood
Despite the distressing nature of both injuries, the two players appeared to find some humour in their shared misfortunes. Lang's Instagram story, showing Osimhen grinning on a video call while both displayed their bandaged limbs. There has still been no confirmation on how long the duo will be out of action for, but Galatasaray fans can rest easy knowing both players appear in good spirits. instagram/noano/
Liverpool handed UCL escape route
The double injury blow added a grim footnote to what was already a humiliating European exit. Liverpool overturned a first-leg 1-0 defeat with a 4-0 win in the second leg. Dominik Szoboszlai, Hugo Ekitike, Ryan Gravenberch and Mohamed Salah all got on the scoresheet at Anfield in a largely one-sided contest. Arne Slot acknowledged that the loss of Osimhen had a significant impact on the game, admitting it made things considerably easier for his side. Galatasaray currently sit at the top of the Turkish Super Lig and will now refocus their efforts on domestic success, though the potential long-term absence of two key attackers remains a significant blow to their title aspirations.
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