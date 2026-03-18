Liverpool player ratings vs Galatasaray: Mohamed Salah goes from zero to hero while Dominik Szoboszlai stars yet again in Reds' Champions League rout

The Reds started strongly and broke the deadlock on 25 minutes through Szoboszlai, as Alexis Mac Allister picked out the midfielder lurking on the edge of the box from a corner, allowing the Hungary international to run onto his pass and smash a low shot across goal and into the back of the net.

Yet Liverpool should have scored more goals in a dominant first half. Salah and Florian Wirtz both wasted good opportunities, while Mac Allister hit the crossbar with a header. Szoboszlai then won a penalty just before half-time, but Salah's effort was poor and easily blocked by goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

Liverpool's Egyptian King made amends at the start of the second half, laying the ball on a plate for Hugo Ekitike to slot home to make it 2-1 on aggregate after good work from Szoboszlai and Mac Allister. Seconds later, the game was put all but out of reach when Salah's shot was only parried by Cakir and fell to Ryan Gravenberch to knock home.

The hosts were now in complete control and added another on the hour as Salah cut inside from the left and whipped a brilliant shot around Cakir for the 50th Champions League goal of his career. The goal was Salah's last real involvement as he departed shortly afterwards after asking to be substituted, the only sour moment on another great European night for the Reds.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Anfield...