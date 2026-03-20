UEFA & Liverpool launch investigation into Noa Lang injury after Galatasaray star collided with advertising board

The 26-year-old suffered a partial severance of his thumb and was in significant pain as medical staff treated him on the pitch. Liverpool's own medical team were among those who attended to the winger before he was carried from the field. Galatasaray confirmed in a statement released in the early hours of Thursday morning that Lang had sustained a "serious cut" to his right thumb and would undergo an operation in Liverpool. He was expected to leave the city shortly after surgery, before beginning a rehabilitation programme. Lang has been one of Galatasaray's most important players since joining on loan from Napoli in January, becoming a regular starter for the Super Lig leaders.