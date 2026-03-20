Atletico Madrid interested in Mason Greenwood swoop this summer as Diego Simeone targets Marseille ace

Atletico are bracing themselves for a summer of significant transition in their forward line. With club legend Antoine Griezmann recently turning down an approach from MLS outfit Orlando City, there is a growing feeling around the Metropolitano that the Frenchman's storied era in the Spanish capital could finally be drawing to a close. This potential vacancy has forced Simeone and the Atleti recruitment team to scour the market for elite talent capable of filling such big boots.

According to reports from Cadena SER, Greenwood has emerged as a serious candidate for Los Rojiblancos. The club have long been admirers of the 24-year-old, dating back to his successful loan spell in La Liga with Getafe. While a move didn't materialise at that time, Atletico have continued to monitor his progress closely in France.