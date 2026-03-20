Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
England home kitNike
Harry Sherlock

England FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Nike has unveiled England's kits for the 2026 World Cup, revealing a fresh look for both the home and away jerseys, as well as the goalkeeper strip most likely to be worn by Everton star Jordan Pickford.

England will go in search of World Cup glory after 60 years of hurt in North America this summer, and Three Lions fans can now sink their teeth into the release of the kits for the showpiece tournament. England face Croatia, Ghana, and Panama in the group stages of the competition, and they will be decked out in Nike's latest release as they aim to add a second star to their shirts.

Announcing the kit, Nike stated: "This launch encapsulates the power of the Three Lions and their enduring symbolism of hope for the nation." With demand for the strip spiking dramatically since qualification, here’s your complete breakdown of the England home and away kits, their release timelines and what they’ll cost you.

  • England's home kit

    England's home kit has officially landed, and will be available to purchase from Monday, March 23 both online and in stores across the country. The Three Lions will, of course, be decked out in white, with a distinct collar and fabric print that pops out of the home design. 

    The kit has also been made with Aero-FIT technology, which is designed to cool players in the intense heat of North America. The home kit features subtle detailing, as well as "obsidian" and "speed red" accents around the collar, the sleeves, and the seams on the side. 

    Nike say: "Aero‑FIT is Nike’s most advanced cooling apparel system, engineered at the yarn and stitch level to create a highly texturized knit that combines open and closed mesh zones to move air across the body and lift the fabric off the skin. This technology delivers more than twice the airflow of legacy fabrics — helping athletes stay cool and focused in hotter, more demanding environments."

    The Three Lions emblem is off to the side, with one star over the top. There will, of course, be the hope that they can add a second come the end of the tournament. 

    While they are not yet on sale, the home kit in 2024 originally retailed for £84.99 in key markets, with youth and kids’ sizes available for lower prices through official outlets, and options to add custom lettering at checkout.

    • Advertisement
  • England away kitNike

    England's away kit

    The England away kit is rather different to previous releases, and includes the badge in the middle of the shirt.

    The away design features a "Speed Red" finish, with a golden star right above the centrally-aligned crest. The collar of the shirt introduces a new style, too. 

    Nike say: "The Away kit marks a historic shift in England’s visual identity, pairing a red top with navy shorts. This bold combination signals a future‑facing England, willing to challenge convention while remaining rooted in tradition. A centrally placed federation crest sits beneath the metallic gold star, reinforcing presence and pride."

    As with other teams’ away releases, pricing is expected to mirror the home shirt’s structure once official figures are confirmed, with retail tags likely set according to region and retailer. 

    All items will become available globally via Nike.com starting on Monday, March 23. The senior team debuts the kits on-pitch in a match against Uruguay on Friday, March 27.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Friendlies
England crest
England
ENG
Uruguay crest
Uruguay
URU