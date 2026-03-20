England FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

England will go in search of World Cup glory after 60 years of hurt in North America this summer, and Three Lions fans can now sink their teeth into the release of the kits for the showpiece tournament. England face Croatia, Ghana, and Panama in the group stages of the competition, and they will be decked out in Nike's latest release as they aim to add a second star to their shirts.
Announcing the kit, Nike stated: "This launch encapsulates the power of the Three Lions and their enduring symbolism of hope for the nation." With demand for the strip spiking dramatically since qualification, here’s your complete breakdown of the England home and away kits, their release timelines and what they’ll cost you.