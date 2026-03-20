Igor Tudor hoping for 'a nice surprise' as Tottenham boss awaits James Maddison and Mohammed Kudus return from injury

Spurs face Nottingham Forest this weekend in a huge six-pointer at the bottom of the Premier League table. Spurs are 16th, just one point clear of both West Ham and this weekend's opponents. As a result, a victory is required, but Spurs have already been dealt a significant fitness blow, with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario set to undergo surgery on a hernia. He will be available for Sunday's encounter, but will then go under the knife, and faces an absence of between four and six weeks.

Nevertheless, Tudor has claimed that he is hoping to see two first-team stars in Kudus and Maddison return soon; the former has been dealing with a hamstring injury and has been out since January, while Maddison sustained an ACL injury in pre-season.

Tudor said: “We have these three big weeks after the game on Sunday.

“[Kudus will return for] probably some part of things with the squad, maybe in ten days? I'm not sure, we need to check, but he is progressing very well, already with the ball.

“Rodrigo [Bentancur]as well, Maddison as well. We hope the medical staff will make us some nice surprise. It will be very, very, very important to have them."