Man Utd 'close' to agreeing new contracts with Kobbie Mainoo & Harry Maguire

Mainoo’s path to this new deal hasn't been without obstacles. During Ruben Amorim’s tenure as head coach, the midfielder fell out of favor and reportedly considered a loan move away from Old Trafford to secure playing time. However, the club’s steadfast refusal to let him leave has been vindicated. Since Carrick took charge, Mainoo has returned to the forefront of the starting XI, making 23 appearances across all competitions this season. This resurgence culminated in his recall to the senior England squad. His transformation from a frustrated fringe player to now having a realistic chance of making the Three Lions squad for the World Cup underscores his vital importance to Carrick’s tactical blueprint.