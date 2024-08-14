Peter Pele

Sports Expert Writer

Peter is a dedicated writer specialising in sports and iGaming content with a focus on SEO, being active in this field since 2015.

As a passionate Arsenal supporter from Abuja, Nigeria, his enthusiasm for sports extends beyond just watching football as Peter is also deeply involved in reading about various sports and designing websites using WordPress.

Professional Background

With a robust background in writing, Peter has covered a wide range of topics in the sports and iGaming sectors, including football, basketball, mixed martial arts, baseball, boxing, NFL, NBA, MLB, golf, cricket, along with various aspects of betting and iGaming like slots, poker, and more.

His journey began as a hobby and has since evolved into a professional pursuit.

Skills and Expertise

Proficient in sports and iGaming writing

Skilled in SEO implementation

Competent in content marketing and research

Academic Credentials

Master of Science in Sport Management from the University of Portsmouth

Professional Experience

Worked as a sports writer from 2021 to 2023

An ongoing freelance career in sports and iGaming writing since 2016

Languages

Fluent in both English and Nigerian English dialects

Personal Interests

Favourite sports include football, basketball, American football, and tennis

An avid fan of Arsenal and the LA Lakers