Handicap Meaning in Betting

Learn how handicap betting levels the playing field and makes betting more exciting.

This piece delves into the concept of handicap betting. We'll explore what it means and how you can place a handicap bet. Continue reading for a comprehensive guide to everything related to handicap betting.

The Basics of Handicap Betting

Handicap betting aims to level the playing field between two competitors in a sporting event. In this regard, the bet gives one team/player an advantage, such as additional points or goals. This approach is sometimes called "the spread."

For instance, in an American football game, the following handicap might be set:

New England Patriots: +7.5

New York Giants: -7.5

In this scenario, a bet on the Patriots includes a +7.5 point addition to their final score. So, if the actual score is New England Patriots 21 and New York Giants 24, your bet on the Patriots would win. It wins because the adjusted final score would be Patriots 28.5 and Giants 24. Note that the handicap applies only to the side you are betting on.

Football Handicap Betting Explained

Handicap betting principles extend to football as well. An example of a handicap football betting market might be displayed as follows:

Liverpool: +1

Arsenal: -1

If the game concludes as Liverpool 0 Arsenal 0, a bet on Liverpool at +1 would be successful. This makes the adjusted final score for betting purposes Liverpool 1 Arsenal 0. Be sure to explore other handicap options in football, such as corner handicaps.

Rugby Handicap Betting

In rugby, handicap betting adjusts the score to make games more competitive and outcomes less predictable. Here's an example:

Bath: +8

Gloucester: -8

If Bath ends with 20 points and Gloucester with 27, a bet on Gloucester at -8 would lose. This is because the adjusted final score for betting would be Bath 20 Gloucester 19 (27 - 8).

Basketball Handicap Betting

Basketball handicap betting functions similarly. This betting form is popular in the U.S., where it's often termed "betting against the spread." For example:

New York Knicks: +5

Boston Celtics: -5

If the final score is New York Knicks 100 and Boston Celtics 101, betting on the Knicks at +5 would be a winning bet. This is because the adjusted final score would be Knicks 105 Celtics 101.

Types of Single Handicap Bets

Handicap 0.5

This type of handicap either adds or subtracts 0.5 from the total score.

Example:

Tottenham Hotspur: (-0.5)

Arsenal: (+0.5)

Arsenal starts with a half-goal advantage.

If you bet on Spurs and they win, your bet is successful. If the game ends in a draw, you lose.

Handicap 1

For example:

Tottenham Hotspur: (-1)

Arsenal: (+1)

Arsenal starts with a one-goal lead.

If Spurs win by two goals, your bet on Spurs wins. If they win by just one goal, the bet results in a draw and your stake is refunded.

Handicap 1.5

For example:

Tottenham Hotspur: (-1.5)

Arsenal: (+1.5)

Arsenal starts with a 1.5-goal lead.

Betting on Spurs requires them to win by two goals for a winning bet. Whereas Arsenal must win, draw or concede just one goal to win the bet at +1.5.

Goal Handicap Betting

This type of betting market in football subtracts a preset number of goals from the team's score. For instance, with a Spurs (-1) handicap, you would subtract one goal from whatever they score to determine the bet's outcome.

Handicap vs. Spread Betting

Spread betting is essentially another term for handicap betting, commonly used in the U.S. It refers to the points given to the underdog to level the playing field.

Handicap vs. Asian Handicap Betting

Asian handicap betting, originating in Asia, applies mainly to football. It always uses decimal odds and operates as a single handicap market.

No Draw Handicap Betting

This form of betting eliminates the draw option by applying a half handicap, ensuring the bet always produces a win or loss. For example, Tottenham Hotspur might get +1.5, altering the bet’s outcome regardless of the actual score.

What Does Handicap 1X2 Mean?

This bet operates like a 1X2 bet but incorporates a handicap: backing a home win, draw or away win. However, you add or subtract the handicap to each selection.

Example:

Tottenham Hotspur: (-1)

Draw: (Home +1)

Arsenal: (-1)

If Spurs win by one goal, the draw bet wins with a final adjusted score involving the added or subtracted handicap.

Strategies for Handicap Betting

While no strategy guarantees success, some tips can improve your handicap betting experience:

- Consider betting on underdogs, particularly home teams, as they may perform well enough to win under handicapped conditions.

- Focus on low-scoring games as minor score adjustments can significantly impact the bet, often observed in the first legs of two-legged tournaments.

Pros and Cons of Handicap Betting

Advantages:

Makes betting on underdogs viable by leveling the playing field.

Adds more choices and potentially better odds to two-way events.

Disadvantages:

Can be confusing for beginners due to the score adjustments.