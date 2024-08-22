Betting Odds Explained: Understand Betting Odds

Our expert takes you through his guide on how to understand betting odds, as we explain all you need to know about odds when betting on sports online.

For those curious about the intricacies of betting odds, this guide provides insights on how to read, interpret, and calculate them. Different types and formats of betting odds are also covered in detail.

What Are Betting Odds?

Betting odds are fundamental in the world of sports betting. They indicate the likelihood of an event occurring and form the basis for payout calculations. Odds let bookmakers communicate the probability of various outcomes and ensure fair betting.

For example, imagine a football match between Manchester United and Chelsea. If the bookmaker sets the odds at 1.8 for Manchester United to win and 2.2 for Chelsea to win, a ₦100 bet on Manchester United would yield ₦180 if they win.

While reading betting odds might seem daunting initially, it’s quite simple once you get the hang of it. Odds are mainly presented in three formats: fractional, decimal, and American.

Fractional Odds: Common in the UK and often used for horse racing, these odds show the profit relative to the wagered amount. For example, 3/1 odds mean a ₦1 bet returns a profit of ₦3.

Decimal Odds: Popular in Europe, these odds indicate the total payout, including the original stake. For example, 2.5 odds mean a ₦1 bet would return ₦2.50.

American Odds: Omnipresent in the United States, these odds either show a potential winning (+200 means a ₦100 bet yields ₦200) or the amount needed to win ₦100 (−150 means a ₦150 bet is required to win ₦100).

Odds-On vs. Odds-Against

Bets can be categorised as either odds-on or odds-against. Odds-on bets provide potential winnings that are lower than the initial bet, implying a higher probability of the event occurring. Conversely, odds-against bets offer potential winnings greater than the original bet, indicating a lower probability of occurrence.

Pros and Cons of Odds-On Bets

Pros: Generally present a lower risk since the outcome is more probable.

Cons: Predictability might make the betting experience less thrilling.

Pros and Cons of Odds-Against Bets

Pros: Higher excitement due to the unpredictable nature of the event.

Cons: Lower chances of winning as the event is less likely to occur.

Additionally, there are "Even Money" bets where the potential winnings match the initial bet, offering a balanced 50/50 win probability.

Different Formats of Betting Odds

Several formats present betting odds, each conveying the same information differently. Understanding these formats is crucial for informed betting.

Fractional Odds

Often seen in the UK and primarily used for horse racing, fractional odds can also be found in other sports markets. Represented as fractions (e.g., 5/1), they show the potential profit relative to the original bet. For example, a ₦5 bet at 5/1 odds yields a ₦25 profit plus the original ₦5.

Decimal Odds

Common worldwide, decimal odds present a decimal number representing the total return per unit staked. For instance, 2.50 odds mean a ₦10 bet returns ₦25 if successful. They are straightforward and require no complex calculations, offering better precision than fractional odds.

American Odds

American odds are used predominantly in the United States and can be positive (showing potential profit on a ₦100 bet) or negative (indicating the amount needed to win ₦100). For example, +150 odds mean a ₦100 bet results in a ₦150 return, while −120 odds require a ₦120 bet to win ₦100.

Moneyline Odds

Primarily employed in baseball and hockey, Moneyline odds are a version of American odds. They show a potential return on a ₦100 bet. For example, +200 Moneyline odds imply a ₦100 bet yields a ₦200 return.

Percentage Odds

These express the implied probability of an event. Higher percentages indicate a higher likelihood of occurrence. For example, a 75% chance corresponds to odds of 1.33 (100/75).

Calculating Betting Odds

While calculating betting odds can be complex, especially for beginners, online calculators simplify the process. These tools allow players to input various odds formats to compute potential payouts for their bets.

How Are Betting Odds Determined?

Betting odds reflect the probability of an event and help bettors understand potential winnings or losses. Bookmakers determine odds through statistical analysis and market research, considering factors like previous matches, current form, injuries, etc.

The Concept of Implied Probabilities

Implied probabilities are derived from betting odds by dividing 1 by the odds. For instance, 2.50 odds imply a 40% probability (1/2.50) of the event occurring.

Why Betting Odds Fluctuate

Betting odds fluctuate for several reasons. We discuss some of them below.

Player Conditions

Odds can shift with new information on players. For example, bookmakers update odds when a key player who can influence the team’s performance is injured.

Bookmakers' Adjustments

Bookmakers may alter odds based on their event analysis. It could also be to balance the betting action.

Frequently Asked Questions About Odds Betting

What do negative odds imply?

Negative odds denote the favourite in an event, typically offering lower payouts.

Why do different bookmakers have varying odds?

Bookmakers analyse events differently, leading to varied odds.

Are betting odds reliable?

Generally, yes, because they show the likelihood of the event happening. However, they are not foolproof predictions.

Do odds change post-betting?

Yes, odds can change based on live game events.

Which is better: decimal or fractional odds?

Both formats yield the same outcome, but they are represented differently.