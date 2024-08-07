Both Teams to Score Betting in Football Explained

This guide will explain what Both Teams to Score is and the strategy you can apply to win with this betting market.

For those curious about the "Both Teams to Score" betting market, this guide covers everything from various BTTS bet types to useful tips and strategies.

What Is Both Teams to Score in Betting?

Both Teams to Score, often abbreviated as BTTS, is a type of wager where you predict if both opposing teams will each net at least one goal. The match's final result is irrelevant; what matters is each team scoring at least once.

So, a BTTS bet essentially predicts that the match will feature scorelines like 1-1, 2-1, 2-2, or 3-1, among others, where both teams find the back of the net.

BTTS is popular because it adds an extra level of excitement to any game, regardless of a bettor's favourite team. It's also appealing to those who prefer not to predict the exact score or match winner but still want to place a wager.

Types of BTTS Bets

Bettors have several BTTS bet types to choose from. Below are some of the most common:

Both Teams to Score Yes/No

This is the simplest form of BTTS betting. Here, you wager on whether both teams will score at least one goal each. Selecting 'Yes' means you win if both teams score. Conversely, if you pick 'No,' you win if one of the teams fails to score.

Both Teams to Score + Win

In this combination bet, you predict a match winner and whether both teams will score. For instance, if you place a BTTS + Win bet on Liverpool, it is successful if Liverpool wins and both teams score.

1st Half BTTS

In this market, you predict if both teams will score in the first half. What happens in the second half doesn't matter. Betting 'Yes' means you win if both teams score in the first half; betting 'No' means you win if at least one team doesn't score in the first half.

2nd Half BTTS

Here, you are betting on whether both teams will score in the second half. You lose your bet if either team fails to score during this period.

BTTS 2+

BTTS 2+ indicates betting on both teams to score at least two goals each in regulation time. This bet type is common for Premier League and FA Cup matches.

How to Place a Both Teams to Score Bet

After studying BTTS tips and strategies, placing a BTTS bet can be done swiftly:

Find a bookmaker offering BTTS markets, often available for leagues like the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and Bundesliga. Learn effective BTTS strategies and football tips. To place a bet: Choose the match.Find and select the BTTS market and bet type. Enter your stake and confirm your bet.

Both Teams to Score in Football

The Both Teams to Score market is highly popular among football bettors who focus on leagues like the Premier League and La Liga. This market involves predicting whether both teams will score at least one goal each.

For example, in a Liverpool vs. Manchester United match, a BTTS bet means you expect both teams to score. If the final score is 2-1, the bet wins; if it’s 1-0, the bet loses because only one team scored.

Both Teams to Score in Other Sports

BTTS isn't exclusive to football; it can be applied to sports like basketball, hockey, and rugby. In basketball, for instance, you can bet on whether both teams will reach a specific points threshold.

Just like in football, there are also BTTS tips and strategies for these sports.

Rules for Both Teams to Score Betting

The rules guiding the BTTS market are straightforward. We highlight some of them below.

You win if both teams score at least once, irrespective of who wins the match.

If either team fails to score or the match ends 0-0, you lose.

Bets are void if the match is abandoned.

Goals from penalties count if scored; missed penalties do not.

BTTS bets apply only to regular time unless specified otherwise.

Strategies for Both Teams to Score Betting

No strategy guarantees a win, but these tips can improve your chances of getting the best out of your BTTS bets:

Research teams' recent form, goal statistics, and head-to-head records. Consider teams' playing styles; attacking teams are more likely to feature in BTTS outcomes. Monitor team news for injuries and suspensions.

Pros and Cons of Both Teams to Score Betting

The “Both Teams to Score” market has its pros and cons. Some of them are listed below.

Advantages

It is straightforward to understand, making it ideal for beginners.

You don't need to predict the match outcome; it's just whether both teams will score.

Disadvantages

Unpredictability: Even strong offensive teams can fail to score due to various unpredictable factors. Factors such as injuries or strong defensive opponents could stop your bets from winning.