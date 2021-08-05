Why Gor Mahia opted to collect FKF prize money in cash and not bank

Goal can exclusively reveal the reasons that forced K’Ogalo to collect their Ksh2 million in cash

Gor Mahia left a section of Kenyans asking questions when they received their prize money for winning the FKF Shield Cup in cash on Wednesday.

The Kenyan champions had won the domestic cup after beating rivals AFC Leopards 4-1 on penalties in the final and they were entitled to get Ksh2 million for the fete.

However, instead, of asking Football Kenya Federation to deposit the money in their bank account, K’Ogalo opted to send their secretary-general Sam Ochola to pick the amount in cash at the federation’s offices in Kandanda House.

The decision left many, especially Gor Mahia fans questioning the financial status of the club, others wondering how a huge club could not have a bank account where the prize money should have been deposited.

Former Gor Mahia official Chris Omondi told Goal: “I can’t help but weep for my beloved club...how much longer can we rationalise such mediocrity via different lenses?

“When are we going to start creating the brand? In the twenty-first century, receiving prize money in cash?”

Goal has exclusively obtained a letter from Gor Mahia signed by Ochola and sent to FKF CEO Barry Otieno, detailing why they wanted the money received in cash and not deposited to their account.

What Gor Mahia wrote to FKF?

“We acknowledge receipt of your letter today [August 3, 2021], and have noted the contents,” read part of the letter. “If it sits well with your office we would request that you release to us the payment in cash to enable us to do the following:

“Pay players and technical bench the bonus the office agreed to pay them, make remittances to former players and coach whose arrears we have contracted to pay in order to comply with the requirements for club licensing.

“Pay for accommodation and related expenses for our new coach.”

The letter continued: “In full concurrence with the vice-chairman, we have mutually agreed to collect the aforesaid cash of Ksh2 million from your office for immediate disbursement.

“We shall collect the money from yourselves at the time you will let us know or preferably by 10 am, Wednesday, August 4.”

On Wednesday, the money was presented to Ochola by Otieno, who told Goal: “We have given Gor Mahia Ksh2 million for winning the Betway FKF Shield Cup, they wanted it in cash, not through the bank, but AFC Leopards have not received their Ksh1million yet because they are yet to respond to our letter.

“I know people will ask why we have given Gor money and we recently fined them, but the reason is what they received was meant for the Shield Cup and is not related to the league.

“We are now waiting for AFC to confirm their bank account or if they also want to pick the same from our office, we have also wired the other amount to third-placed division one side Equity Bank.”

