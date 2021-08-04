The federation has moved with speed to hand K’Ogalo their prize money for winning the domestic cup played at Nyayo Stadium

Gor Mahia have been handed their prize money for winning the FKF Shield Cup.

The Kenyan champions were at loggerheads with Football Kenya Federation as they were yet to receive their prize money of Ksh2million for winning the trophy two weeks ago after beating rivals AFC Leopards 4-2 on penalties at Nyayo Stadium.

The delay to receive the money saw K’Ogalo and AFC, who were entitled to get Ksh1million for coming second, skip their Mashemeji derby fixture at Thika Stadium on Saturday in protest.

However, FKF has moved to end the tension by giving Gor Mahia their money of Ksh2m, and it was picked up in person by the club’s secretary-general Sam Ochola, but AFC Leopards will have to wait as they are yet to give out their bank details.

What does FKF say?

“We have given Gor Mahia Ksh2 million for winning the Betway FKF Shield Cup, they wanted it in cash, not through the bank, but AFC Leopards have not received their Ksh1million yet because they are yet to respond to our letter,” FKF CEO Barry Otieno told Goal on Wednesday.

“I know people will ask why we have given Gor money and we recently fined them, but the reason is what they received was meant for the Shield Cup and is not related to the league.

“We are now waiting for AFC to confirm their bank account or if they also want to pick the same from our office, we have also wired the other amount to third-placed division one side Equity Bank.”

What does FKF say on bans?

On Wednesday, FKF confirmed they had officially filed formal complaints to have further action taken against Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards chairmen Ambrose Rachier and Dan Shikanda.

The two officials were handed provisional bans of two weeks each after their teams failed to show up for the eagerly awaited derby.

In the letter to both Rachier and Shikanda dated August 3, 2021, it stated: “The Football Kenya Federation has filed a formal complaint against you, a copy whereof is attached together with the annexures.

“You are hereby required within seven [7] days of service to respond to the complaint by way of a witness[es] statement[s] or an affidavit[s] together with any submission that you wish to make by sending the same to the committee by way of email to idac@fkfpl.com.

Article continues below

“A hard copy thereof can also be deposited at the FKF headquarters in a sealed envelope addressed to the chairperson, FKF-PL IDAC.

“Note that should you fail to respond within the given time, the committee shall proceed to consider the complaint and revert with its decision.”

Further FKF Premier League reading