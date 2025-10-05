How to watch today's Everton vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Crystal Palace will head to Merseyside to face Everton on Sunday afternoon with their eyes set on stretching their remarkable unbeaten streak to 20 matches in all competitions.

Everton vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Date Sunday, October 5, 2025 Kick-off Time 2:00 pm BST / 9:00 am ET / 3:00 pm CET Venue Hill Dickinson Stadium Location Liverpool, England

The Premier League match between Everton and Crystal Palace will be played at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 2:00 pm BST / 9:00 am ET / 3:00 pm CET on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

How to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace online in the US - TV channels & live streams

Everton, meanwhile, have shown flashes of promise but struggled to find rhythm. After opening their campaign with a defeat, they responded well with a three-game unbeaten spell, notching wins over Brighton and Wolves. Since then, however, inconsistency has crept in, with draws with Aston Villa and West Ham sandwiched between a derby defeat to Liverpool. Still, David Moyes' men remain unbeaten at the Hill Dickinson Stadium this season, a record they'll be determined to protect.

Palace, on the other hand, have been flying. The Eagles are yet to taste defeat in the Premier League this term, and their incredible unbeaten run now stretches back to April, 18 games and counting. Fresh from their historic European debut this week, Oliver Glasner's side will be desperate to keep the momentum rolling. Another result here would see Palace set a new club record for consecutive matches without defeat, a milestone fans and players alike are eager to achieve.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace.

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Everton and Crystal Palace will be available to watch and stream online live on Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Watch and live stream Everton vs Crystal Palace worldwide

In the United Kingdom (UK) and the Republic of Ireland, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier Leagueand Sky Sports Main Event, with streaming options available on NOW TV and Sky Go UK.

In Canada, DAZN and Fubo will show the game, while Jio+Hotstar holds the broadcasting rights to every Premier League game in India.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watch highlights of the Everton vs Crystal Palace

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Premier League matchup between Everton and Crystal Palace will be available on GOAL's LIVE Match Centre, X account (formerly Twitter), while extended highlights will drop on both clubs' official YouTube channels once the dust settles.

Supporters can catch all the highlights on Match of the Day in the UK, which airs at 10:50 pm BST on BBC One this Sunday night, with a rerun scheduled for 7:30 am BST the following morning.

