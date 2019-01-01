Walkover from Mount Kenya United hands Gor Mahia a huge boost in KPL race

The Mount Kenya United players demanded salaries first before the league match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos

will be awarded a walkover in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) for the first time this season after Mount United refused to honour their scheduled fixture on Thursday.

players were stranded at Nairobi City Stadium just hours before the kick-off and eventually failed travel for the reverse fixture at Machakos Stadium.

One of the players who did not want to be named confirmed why the team did not honour the match.

"The management has been playing with us for a long time which is not fair," the player told Goal.

"We have not travelled to Machakos, we want our dues paid first, that is the only way we can board a bus to the match venue.

"Imagine going without your salary since December last year, it is not amusing anymore and we have to act."

The source further went ahead to hit out at the team management for taking them for a ride.

"We have always given our best for the team, but now the management is taking us for granted," he added.

"We are not ready for this again, we just want justice to be done."

MKU are rooted at the bottom of the 18-team KPL table with 15 points from 25 matches played.