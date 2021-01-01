Planning to fail again: Gor Mahia boycott training ahead of CR Belouizdad date

The Kenyan champions suffered a 6-0 loss in the first leg played in Algeria and their preparations for the second leg have hit a snag

players have once again threatened to boycott the second leg of their second preliminary round of the Caf game against CR Belouizdad if their dues are not settled.

The Kenyan champions are scheduled to host the Algerian giants on Wednesday, January 6 at Nyayo Stadium. However, things are not well at K'Ogalo and senior players have opted to stay away from training ahead of the game.

"The situation is not good at all, players have opted to stay at home in protest for their money," a senior source at the club told Goal.

"On Saturday, players were to report in training but a few fringe ones turned up. Remember, also current caretaker coach [Patrick] Odhiambo is also in his rural home with the family.

"If nothing is done, I doubt whether the Wednesday game will be played, or even if it will be played, results might be worse or close to the 6-0 loss suffered in the first leg."

Goal was unable to get an official club comment from chairman Ambrose Rachier, who is currently out of Nairobi.

In the first leg, the Great Chabab scored their goals through Amir Sayoud, who scored a hat-trick, Hamza Bellahouel, Larbi Tabti, and Maecky Ngombo during a thoroughly one-sided display at the Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 on Saturday, December 26.

Despite struggling away, Sammy Omollo, who came in as a stand-in coach for the Kenyan champions, explained why K'Ogalo players deserve respect notwithstanding the humiliating loss.

"If it was any other team, believe me, they could have suffered more goals," Omollo told Goal.

"These players are very strong; they came into the match and struggled to get into the match. They had not trained at all and were really under difficult circumstances coming into the game.

"They gave their best against a very good and organised team and their fight on the pitch was evident. They deserve respect."

Meanwhile, the Football Federation (FKF) released the fixtures which will resume the Premier League in the New Year. Gor Mahia's game against AFC in the derby is the only affected match.

According to the new list of fixtures obtained by Goal, the Mashemeji derby, which was due to be played on January 3 at Nyayo Stadium, has been postponed but no new date was given for the clash.