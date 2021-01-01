Otieno: How Tusker are ready to dethrone Gor Mahia in FKF Premier League

Focus, consistency and ambition within the squad are reasons the star believes they are capable to win the title in 2020/21

Midfielder Apollo Otieno has revealed how are ready to dethrone in the Football Federation Premier League.

Tusker have always come close to winning the title but have faltered since winning it in 2016 and Otieno believes everyone is focused and are ready to fight for the award this time around.

“I have set my goals which I hope I will hit them so that I can move to the next level,” Otieno was quoted by the club’s Facebook page as saying. “Everyone is focused from the technical bench to the players as we all aim at achieving something.

“The greatest ambition is to win the league, I believe the title is ours this time. We are all set and handle every game with a lot of discipline and that is why we have been consistent.”

The presence of experienced players in the squad is another reason why the young midfielder feels they are ripe enough to win the league.

“There is a lot of competition in the team especially the presence of experienced players like Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia and Hashim Sempala,” Otieno added. “They have been guiding us a lot and that is why sometimes matches appear to be very easy.

“Having such men will also make it easy to contain the pressure of the game because they regularly guide us and we end up knowing how to control games.”

Otieno has been a consistent member of Robert Matano’s first team and reveals why that has been the case.

“The season has been good but what I am thankful most about is the opportunity I have been given so far. It all depends on the system we want to apply and which team we face,” the dreadlocked star added.

“It is also about the mindset and the hard work I put especially during the training sessions. This is a new season and I came with the mindset of winning at least something and that is why I am working hard and gladly it has been noticed.

Tusker will play on Saturday and Otieno gave reasons why he feels they will emerge as winners against the Eastland’s club.

“Looking at how we have recently played and won and how we have trained all through the week, we are very confident that we are going to win the three points,” he concluded.

“They are a good side also and it is not going to be an easy game.”

The game will kick-off at 15:00 EAT at Kasarani.