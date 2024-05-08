Bayern Munich player ratings vs Real Madrid: Manuel Neuer, what are you doing?! Goalkeeper goes from hero to zero as Harry Kane's Champions League dreams evaporate in devastating fashion

The Bavarians were on the verge of reaching Wembley when their previously inspired goalkeeper made a shocking error that turned the tie

A heartbroken Bayern Munich were left counting the cost of yet another defensive error as Manuel Neuer dropped a crucial clanger in their dramatic 2-1 semi-final second-leg loss to Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

It was all so cruel on Thomas Tuchel's team, and particularly Neuer, who had made a string of sensational saves before Alphonso Davies opened the scoring with a stunning right-footed shot into the top corner to put the visitors 3-2 up on aggregate.

However, with just two minutes of normal time remaining, the veteran goalkeeper fumbled a weak effort from Vinicius Jr and Joselu stuck away the rebound. With Bayern still in a state of shock, Madrid's super-sub struck again in injury-time, this time converting a cutback from Antonio Rudiger to send his side to Wembley.

GOAL rates all of the Bayern players involved in a devastating defeat in the Spanish capital...