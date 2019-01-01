Live Scores
One change as Tusker name team to face Mathare United

Matano will use the same squad that beat touched his defenders and has made one change in the midfield

Robert Matano has made only one change as Tusker prepare to take on Mathare United.

John Kamau in the only change in Tusker’s midfield as Rwandese goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure retains his place between the posts.

Matano will use the same squad that beat touched his defenders and has made one change in the midfield introducing

Jackson Macharia who missed in the last line up joins Muchiri, Amini, Shivachi, Wandera, Faraj and goalkeeper Omondi on the bench.

Starting XI: Emery Mvuyekure, Rodger Aloro, Sammy Meja, Justine Omary, Lloyd Wahome, Hashim Sempala, Peter Nzuki, Sydney Ochieng, John Kamau, Timothy Otieno, David Juma.

