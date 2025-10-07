New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Philadelphia Eagles (4-1) hit the road for a high-stakes NFC East showdown with the New York Giants (1-4) on Thursday, October 9, 2025, under the bright lights of MetLife Stadium.

For Nick Sirianni’s crew, it’s all about redemption. Fresh off their first setback of the season — a gut-punch 21-17 defeat to the Denver Broncos — the Eagles will be eager to prove that collapse was nothing more than a one-off. Philadelphia had the game all but wrapped up before watching their lead vanish in the closing stages, a rare lapse for a team known for closing the door on opponents.

The Giants, meanwhile, are still searching for answers. With rookie Jaxson Dart making just his second career start, Brian Daboll's squad never found its rhythm in a 26-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints. New York entered the contest as slim underdogs but looked overmatched for much of the afternoon, falling to 1-4 and deepening the early-season hole they now need to climb out of.

New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles kick-off time

NFL MetLife Stadium

The Giants and the Eagles will meet in Week 6 of the NFL season at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday, October 9, starting at 8:15 pm ET.

Team news & squads

New York Giants team news

Coaches love to say it because it's true, every week in the NFL tells a different story. Just a week ago, the Giants, with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart making his first career start, shocked the league by handing the Chargers their first loss of the year. Fast-forward seven days, and the script flipped dramatically. On Sunday in New Orleans, Brian Daboll's squad coughed up a double-digit lead and fell 26-14 to the previously winless Saints, a harsh reminder of how quickly fortunes can turn in this league.

The game actually started like a dream. Dart looked sharp early, leading two crisp touchdown drives capped off by scoring passes to tight end Theo Johnson. It marked the second straight week the Giants found the end zone on their opening possession, a sign of growing confidence in the young QB. But after that, it was all downhill.

The Giants' next eight drives were a comedy of errors, if it weren't so painful for fans to watch. Punt. Punt. Darius Slayton fumble. Dart fumble. Cam Skattebo fumble returned 86 yards for a touchdown. Then came the interceptions, two of them, followed by a turnover on downs. In all, five turnovers — their most in a single game since 2014 against the 49ers. That kind of sloppiness is a death sentence in today's NFL.

The injury bug continues to bite, too. Slayton tweaked his hamstring, and Swayze Bozeman exited with an ankle issue. The bad news doesn't stop there, the team learned earlier in the week that rookie wideout Malik Nabers will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in the win over the Chargers. That's a massive blow to a receiving corps already short on explosive options.

Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. sat out his second straight game nursing a shoulder injury from Week 3 against the Chiefs, while defensive stalwarts Dexter Lawrence (illness) and Tyler Nubin (groin) were game-time calls but managed to suit up. Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles wasn't as fortunate, he was downgraded to out with a hamstring issue and didn't make the trip.

Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles team news

In the grand scheme of things, the Eagles' loss came at the hands of a quality AFC opponent, the kind of setback that even elite teams face during the grind of an NFL season. They've had signature wins already, the triumph over Los Angeles springs to mind, so dropping a tightly contested one like this isn't exactly a disaster. The real test now is in the response. How they bounce back on Thursday night against the Giants will reveal what kind of team this truly is. Championship-caliber sides don't sulk, they punch back hard.

The Eagles clearly came out with a pass-heavy plan against Denver, and for much of the afternoon, it worked to near perfection. Jalen Hurts and company had the Broncos on the ropes for three quarters, while their defense smothered Denver's offense, allowing just 10 first downs during that stretch. But somewhere along the way, the wheels came off.

Credit to Denver, who completely stifled Philadelphia's ground game, limiting them to just 45 yards on 11 carries. Saquon Barkley managed only 30 yards on six attempts, though one of those was a 17-yard burst, his longest of the year. Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts, usually a major factor on the ground, was bottled up with just three yards on two carries. The Broncos blitzed relentlessly, collapsing lanes and forcing the Eagles out of rhythm. Combine that with drive-killing penalties and sloppy execution, and Philadelphia never found its footing on the ground.

Making matters worse, Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson exited in the first half with an ankle injury, forcing Brett Toth into action.

Getty Images

Watch and live stream Giants vs Eagles in the USA

The Giants vs Eagles game in Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live exclusively on Prime Video. Fans in the local markets will still be able to catch the coverage onFubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Giants vs Eagles worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Giants vs Eagles tickets

The showdown between the Giants and the Eagles is set for MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, a venue that packs in up to 82,500 fans and promises a fiery atmosphere on game day.

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Giants vs Eagles Fantasy Football

Jaxson Dart (projected 16.6 fantasy points in Week 6) might just be the real deal — and if that’s the case, he’ll need a go-to guy to make things click. With Malik Nabers sidelined for the season, there was some uncertainty about who would step up as the rookie quarterback’s favorite target. After two games, it's becoming clear that Theo Johnson might be that guy. The young tight end, who entered the season as a deep sleeper in fantasy circles, has found his stride since Dart took over under center.

In his first three games with Russell Wilson, Johnson managed six catches on 10 targets for 49 yards without a touchdown. But in two games catching passes from Dart, he's hauled in nine of 12 targets for 50 yards and three touchdowns, including some clutch red-zone work. He’s not just filling a void left by Nabers, he's carving out a legitimate fantasy role moving forward.

On the other side, Jalen Hurts (projected 20.2 fantasy points) remains a weekly must-start. His dual-threat skill set continues to give him a sturdy fantasy floor, even with Philadelphia's offense sputtering by its own lofty standards. Despite some inconsistencies, Hurts has accounted for two or more touchdowns in four of the Eagles’ first five games, proving he can still deliver even when the unit isn’t firing on all cylinders. His Week 6 matchup against the Giants should once again give managers confidence to keep him locked into lineups.

Saquon Barkley (projected 14.0 fantasy points) should also be in starting lineups this week, though expectations should be tempered. The star running back hasn't quite hit his top gear yet, but he’ll have extra motivation facing his former team in what could be a statement game. If the Eagles can establish the ground game early, Barkley could make some noise.

As for the wideouts, DeVonta Smith continues to underwhelm in fantasy terms. Despite leading the team with 158 receiving yards through four weeks, he's averaging just 9.7 PPR points per game, not the kind of return fantasy owners drafted him for. A.J. Brown, meanwhile, remains mired in a slow start of his own, catching five of eight targets for 43 yards in last week's 21-17 loss to the Broncos. Both receivers are too talented to bench, but they'll need to snap out of this early-season funk quickly as Philadelphia looks to rediscover its offensive rhythm in Week 6 against New York.

Giants vs Eagles Game Predictions

The Giants offense has been sputtering all season, and Jaxson Dart's Week 5 outing didn't do much to change that narrative. The rookie quarterback managed to lead New York to just 14 points while coughing up the football multiple times. Now, things only get tougher as the Giants face a ferocious Philadelphia front, one that ranked sixth in the NFL in EPA per play entering Week 5 and looks every bit like one of the league's elite defensive units.

On the flip side, New York’s defense hasn’t exactly been pulling its weight either. Ranked 25th in EPA per play before Week 5, the Giants have been gashed on the ground, surrendering 6.1 yards per carry through their first four contests. That doesn't bode well against a Philadelphia team built to punish opponents in the trenches. Still, it’s worth noting that Saquon Barkley received just six carries in last week's loss, a number that simply has to change if the Eagles want to regain their offensive rhythm.

The Eagles’ offense remains somewhat of an enigma. They've shown flashes of brilliance through the air, yet can't seem to settle into a balanced attack. On a short week, do'’t be surprised if Nick Sirianni dials things back to basics, leaning on the run game and letting his offensive line wear down a struggling Giants defense.

Statistically, the Giants have been one of the league’s weakest scoring teams, averaging just 17.4 points per game in 2025. Jalen Hurts and company may not be at their sharpest, but this is still one of the most complete teams in the NFC, and they'll look to prove it again Thursday night.

For Daboll, the pressure is mounting. Another loss would send the Giants tumbling to 1-5, a familiar — and dangerous — spot for a franchise that's been stuck in reverse for years. The noise around his job security and the offense's lack of direction is getting louder by the week.

Giants vs Eagles Betting Odds

Spread: Eagles -7 (-110)

Total: 42.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Moneyline: Eagles -390 | Giants +310

Form

NYG - Form All New Orleans Saints 26 - 14 New York Giants L

New York Giants 21 - 18 Los Angeles Chargers W

New York Giants 9 - 22 Kansas City Chiefs L

Dallas Cowboys 40 - 37 New York Giants L

Washington Commanders 21 - 6 New York Giants L PHI - Form All Philadelphia Eagles 17 - 21 Denver Broncos L

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25 - 31 Philadelphia Eagles W

Philadelphia Eagles 33 - 26 Los Angeles Rams W

Kansas City Chiefs 17 - 20 Philadelphia Eagles W

Philadelphia Eagles 24 - 20 Dallas Cowboys W

Head-to-Head Record

NYG Last 5 matches PHI 1 Win 0 Draws 4 Wins Philadelphia Eagles 20 - 13 New York Giants

New York Giants 3 - 28 Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants 27 - 10 Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 33 - 25 New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles 38 - 7 New York Giants

