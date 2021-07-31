Mashemeji Derby: AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia make good on threat to skip match

The Kenyan giants failed to show up at Thika Stadium for their second round fixture despite the FKF's warnings

The eagerly awaited FKF Premier League derby pitting AFC Leopards against rivals Gor Mahia will not take place as planned.

The second-round fixture pitting the oldest rivals in Kenyan history against each other was slated for Thika Stadium on Saturday, but the two clubs stuck to their earlier threats that they will not show up until they receive their Shield Cup money and grants from the Football Kenya Federation.

Interestingly, the two giants went ahead to organise a friendly which was played at Camp Toyoyo with Gor Mahia winning the game 1-0 courtesy of Samuel Onyango's goal.

When reached for comment, FKF president Nick Mwendwa has told Goal they will make a decision on what to do now on Sunday.

What has been said?

“We did our part, the game was supposed to go live and all cameras were here ready for the action but the teams have failed to show up,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“We will discuss this issue tomorrow [Sunday] and make it official to the public, of course, a punishment will be meted, I don’t know what it will be because we must meet as a committee to decide, but we will give the clear picture on Sunday.”

Earlier in the day, Mwendwa warned Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards of punishment should they fail to turn up for the derby.

Mwendwa warning to AFC and Gor

"Let them fail to honour the game. We can not even discuss that with you now, let them just fail to turn up. I pray a lot that they do not honour the fixture," Mwendwa told Goal.

"I have been in football for 21 years and I clearly see no problem that Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards can cause. Do you know that Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards are supposed to pay Fifa fines next week and if they fail, they could even face relegation?

"Do you know that they can not engage in transfers as we speak? They can not sign a player and their players are exiting. As we speak, nine Gor Mahia players are exiting and it is even worse at AFC Leopards.”

Shikanda maintains stand

On his part, AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda told Goal they will not go against their demands until they are met.

“We are not kids, we cannot play football on empty stomachs, we cannot be forced to play when players don’t have money to take home, and what hurts is the fact FKF have money from sponsors but they don’t want to remit it,” Shikanda told Goal.

“We will not be cowed, nothing will move us and let him or FKF take the disciplinary action they feel is right.”

This is the first time in the history of the league that the two clubs have come together to boycott a derby.

